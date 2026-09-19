TEHRAN — In another manifestation of Washington’s reliance on economic coercion and extra-territorial overreach, US President Donald Trump has signed sweeping legislation that arbitrarily extends unilateral coercive measures against Iran while intensifying economic warfare against Russia.

The legislation, disingenuously styled as the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 (H.R. 5334), directly renews the foundational Iran Sanctions Act (ISA) of 1996 for an additional five years, keeping it active through 2031. By pushing this extension, Washington continues its decades-long, legally flawed campaign to weaponize domestic US statutes against international commerce, seeking to penalize foreign investments and independent sovereign trade tied to Iran's vital petroleum and energy sectors in blatant disregard of international law.

Beyond doubling down on its failed maximum-pressure tactics against Tehran, the statute introduces aggressive secondary economic measures targeting the Russian Federation. It grants the US executive branch sweeping authority to impose punitive tariffs of up to 100% on goods imported from sovereign nations that refuse to bow to Washington's dictates and continue purchasing Russian crude oil and natural gas.

Furthermore, it authorizes astronomical tariffs of up to 500% on direct US imports of Russian-origin goods, while carving out hypocritical self-serving exemptions for commodities critical to American domestic industries, such as nuclear reactor uranium and medical isotopes.

The enactment of H.R. 5334 follows months of intense, politically motivated posturing on Capitol Hill. The aggressive sanctions push originally began in April 2025 with an unfeasible proposal aimed at penalizing independent global trade. Following backroom negotiations with the White House, the legislative framework was recalibrated to hand the US president sweeping unilateral authority to wave or enforce economic penalties at whim.

The revised bicameral measure was subsequently rushed through Congress, clearing the Senate 86–11 on August 7, 2026, before securing a final 262–159 vote in the House of Representatives on September 16, 2026. President Trump formally signed the bill into law on September 18, 2026.

