IAF to show 2026 comedy drama film “The Invite”

TEHRAN – The Iranian Artist Forum (IAF) in Tehran will screen the 2026 American comedy drama film “The Invite” directed by Olivia Wilde on Monday.

The film screening is set for 6 pm at the Nasseri Hall of the IAF and will be followed by a review session in the presence of the filmmaker and critic Esmaeil Mihandoost.

It is an English-language remake of the 2020 Spanish film “The People Upstairs” by Cesc Gay. The film stars Seth Rogen, Wilde, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton.

The movie is about Joe (Emmy winner Seth Rogen) and Angela (Olivia Wilde), a middle-aged couple whose marriage is on thin ice.

Feeling stuck and increasingly disconnected, they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors over for dinner. What begins as an awkward evening of drinks and conversation soon drifts into increasingly unexpected territory, forcing everyone at the table to confront uncomfortable truths about love, attraction, and commitment, and the night spirals into unexpected places.

Also starring Academy Award winner Penélope Cruz and Golden Globe winner Edward Norton, “The Invite” balances biting comedy with surprising emotional insight, serving up a deliciously awkward examination of the delicate rules that keep relationships together- or pull them apart.

It has been praised for its razor-sharp humor, crackling chemistry, and perceptive take on modern relationships.

SS/SAB

