Iran runners-up at 2026 CAFA U17 Women’s Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 on Saturday to finish runners-up at the 2026 CAFA U17 Women’s Championship.

Maryam Khalilifar scored Iran’s goals in the match held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Maryam Khalilifar won the best goalscorer award with five goals and Kyrgyzstan’s Perizat Zairbekova won Mosta Valuable Player accolade.

The Persian girls, started the campaign with a 2-1 loss against Kyrgyzstan and defeated Tajikistan 4-0.

Kyrgyzstan won the 2026 CAFA U17 Women’s Championship and Uzbekistan finished in third place.