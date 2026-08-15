Iran U17 women’s football team set for CAFA 2026

TEHRAN - Iran’s U17 women’s football team will compete in the 2026 CAFA U17 Women’s Championship, scheduled to take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from Sept. 13 to 20.

The tournament will feature Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The Iranian U17 team began their training camp on Tuesday under head coach Mahnaz Amirshaghaghi, as preparations continue for the regional competition.

As part of their preparations, Iran will face a team from Tehran in a friendly match on Saturday.