ECI to host international conference on media literacy in Tehran

TEHRAN- The ECO Cultural Institute (ECI), in cooperation with Türkiye’s Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), is scheduled to host an international conference on media literacy in Tehran on August 18.

The conference will bring together diplomats, cultural figures, media professionals and experts to exchange views on the evolving role of media literacy and its contribution to international cooperation.

Feyza Gizligider, head of the Strategy Development Department at RTÜK and an expert in media literacy in Türkiye, will attend the event as part of a delegation from the Turkish regulatory body.

The gathering is expected to provide a platform for exchanging views on contemporary challenges and developments in media literacy, as well as its growing importance in an increasingly interconnected media environment.

Participants will also discuss the role of media literacy in promoting informed and responsible engagement with media, strengthening professional exchanges, and fostering dialogue and cooperation across borders.

The conference is part of the ECI’s efforts to expand cultural and professional exchanges among institutions and specialists from the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) region and partner countries.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the ECO Cultural Institute in Tehran’s Aqdasieh district.

SAB/