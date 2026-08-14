Facilitating trade, transit on agenda of Iran, Afghanistan

TEHRAN- Iranian Minister of Agriculture emphasized facilitating mutual exports and transit of goods, developing trade relations, and holding the seventh meeting of joint committee of economic cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan.

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Agriculture, Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, during his visit to Kabul, met and held talks with Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan's Minister of Industry and Commerce, discussing solutions for developing economic and commercial relations between the two countries.

In this meeting, cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan for facilitating mutual exports and transit of goods, developing trade exchanges, and providing a suitable platform for increasing the activity of the private sector in both countries was discussed and exchanged.

Nouri Ghezeljeh, who is responsible for the joint committee of economic cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan on behalf of Iran, emphasized the necessity of using the capacity of this commission to follow up on economic and trade issues and transform agreements between the two countries into executive programs.

The Minister of Agriculture also emphasized holding the seventh meeting of joint committee of economic cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan and described this mechanism as an opportunity to examine obstacles, identify new capacities, and accelerate the implementation of agreements between the two countries.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized expanding trade interactions, strengthening communication between private sectors, and utilizing transit capacities to increase goods exchanges between Iran and Afghanistan.

The Minister of Agriculture, continuing his agenda in Kabul, met and held talks with traders, merchants, and economic and commercial activists about capacities and obstacles to developing economic relations between the two countries.

In this meeting, economic activists and representatives of the private sector presented their views and suggestions regarding expanding trade, increasing communication between economic enterprises, and using existing capacities for developing Iran-Afghanistan cooperation.

Cooperation capacities in agriculture, agricultural machinery and equipment, product trade, and establishing more effective communication between economic activists and private sector organizations in both countries were also considered.

Nouri Ghezeljeh in this meeting, emphasizing that the private sector plays a decisive role in the sustainable development of economic relations, said that direct communication between traders and economic activists can provide the ground for identifying new opportunities and increasing the volume of exchanges between the two countries.

The Minister of Agriculture invited Afghan traders and economic activists to visit Iran and have direct dialogue with the country's economic and agricultural activists and enterprises, so that the ground for developing interactions, investment, and trade cooperation between the two sides can be further facilitated.

He also emphasized the continuation of trade and specialized delegation exchanges and strengthening communication between chambers, organizations, and economic activists of Iran and Afghanistan.

The series of consultations conducted in Kabul aimed to develop bilateral trade, facilitate exports and transit, strengthen the role of the private sector, and prepare the groundwork for expanding economic cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan.

EF/MA