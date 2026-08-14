Pakistani Embassy in Tehran celebrates 79th Independence Day, eyes $10bn trade target with Iran

TEHRAN — Pakistan’s Embassy in the Iranian capital hosted a ceremony on Friday morning to mark the 79th anniversary of the country’s independence, bringing together members of the Pakistani diaspora, foreign media representatives, and local activists at the ambassador’s residence.

The flag-hoisting ceremony at Pakistan House commenced with Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui raising the national flag to the tune of the national anthem. Ambassador Siddiqui read out the official messages issued for the occasion by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing the audience, the Pakistani envoy extended warm congratulations to the community members and expressed gratitude for their participation in the celebrations. He highlighted the vital role played by overseas Pakistanis in the socio-economic advancement of both Iran and Pakistan, emphasizing the shared determination of Tehran and Islamabad to boost bilateral trade to $10 billion—a target in which the diaspora serves as a primary stakeholder.

Students from the Pakistan Embassy International School and College in Tehran performed a national song during the gathering. The program concluded with a collective prayer offered for those who sacrificed their lives during the freedom movement, followed by a ceremonial cake-cutting.

The diplomatic event in Tehran coincided with nationwide celebrations across Pakistan, where fireworks illuminated the night sky over Islamabad at midnight as crowds dressed in green and white poured into the streets waving national flags. Official events continued throughout Friday across major cities.

In his Independence Day address, President Zardari paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the leaders of the Pakistan Movement, and those who lost their lives during the struggle for statehood. Reaffirming Pakistan’s foreign policy priorities, he reiterated support for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, while also addressing regional security challenges and urging cross-border stability.

Prime Minister Sharif paid homage to the country's founding leaders, including Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, while outlining his administration's economic achievements over the past two and a half years. He stated that Pakistan has successfully navigated difficult conditions to achieve economic stability and is now positioned toward sustainable development. Reiterating the call for regional stability, he stressed that lasting peace in South Asia depends on diplomatic dialogue and adherence to international law.

Senior military leaders, including Field Marshal Asim Munir, also honored the sacrifices of the nation's martyrs and armed forces, urging national unity, peace, and economic perseverance.

Pakistan gained independence on August 14, 1947, following the end of British colonial rule in the Indian subcontinent. The country was established as a separate homeland for Muslims of the region under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan’s first governor-general.