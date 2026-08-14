Iran learn fate at 2026 Asian Youth Handball Championship

TEHRAN -The redraw for the 2026 Asian Youth Handball Championship was held again on Thursday, following changes in several teams’ decisions regarding their participation in the 11th edition of the tournament.

The Asian Handball Federation conducted the redraw, with Iran learning their new opponents in the continental competition.

Iran’s youth national team have been placed in Group B, alongside Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Syria. The group appears to be the more challenging of the two, with three teams besides Iran regarded as serious contenders for the title.

The complete group stage draw is as follows:

Group A: South Korea, Bahrain, Jordan, India, Uzbekistan

Group B: Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria

The 2026 Asian Youth Handball Championship will be held in Jordan from Aug. 20 to 31, with the Iranian youngsters facing a demanding path as they aim to compete for a place among the continent’s top teams.