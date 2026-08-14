Octavio: I would love to face Iran with Morocco

TEHRAN - The newly appointed head coach of Morocco’s national beach soccer team, Marco Octavio, has expressed his desire to face Iran in a friendly international match, saying such a game would be a valuable experience for his players.

Octavio has recently taken charge of Morocco’s national beach soccer team. The Brazilian coach has fond memories of his time with Iranian beach soccer and played a major role in some of the national team’s greatest achievements.

A few months ago, there had also been reports of a possible return to Iran in a consultancy role, but the move ultimately did not materialize.

Octavio is now set to lead Morocco’s national team and is hoping to achieve major milestones with the “Atlas Lions.”

Speaking exclusively to Tehran Times, Octavio discussed the challenges of coaching Morocco.

“The biggest challenge for me in coaching Morocco is that I have never coached a team in African beach soccer before. Another major challenge is trying to qualify Morocco for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup for the first time. As you know, Morocco have never previously managed to qualify for a World Cup,” he said.

Octavio can rightly be described as one of the architects of Iranian beach soccer. During his time in charge of Iran, he guided the national team to numerous achievements, including winning the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup after defeating major powers such as Brazil and Russia.

Asked whether he would like to face Iran in a friendly match, the Brazilian coach said: “Absolutely. I would really, really love to return to Iran and arrange a friendly match against the national team because it would help our team grow tremendously. The Moroccan players can learn a lot from the Iranian players.

“I hope the political situation in the region calms down and peace and stability return. For me, as someone who coached in Iran for many years, it would be a wonderful opportunity to meet my friends again in a very special setting. They have always had a special place in my heart.”

Octavio concluded by expressing his gratitude to Iran for the years he spent in the country.

“Fortunately, thanks to the internet, I am still in contact with my friends in Iran. The internet has allowed me to follow my friends and former players there. Every day, I pray that the people of Iran and my friends there are safe, live in peace and remain protected from danger.

“I want to thank Iran for all the years it gave me the opportunity to live and work there. I have many friends in Iran, and I will always carry them in my heart.”