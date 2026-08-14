Iran to face Russia in friendly match in Kazan

TEHRAN – The national football teams of Iran and Russia are set to meet in a friendly match on Sept. 29 in Kazan, according to the press service of the Russian Football Union (RFU).

The match is scheduled to be played at the home stadium of Rubin Kazan and will serve as an important preparation test for both sides.

Iran and Russia have developed a recent history of friendly encounters after both teams were excluded from major international competitions. The two sides first met in 2023, when Russia, coached by Valeri Karpin, held Iran to a 1-1 draw.

They met again last autumn, with Russia securing a 2-1 victory over Iran in another closely contested friendly.

The upcoming meeting in Kazan will provide both teams with another opportunity to assess their squads and prepare for their respective international commitments.

Russia head into the fixture on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago, giving Karpin’s side added confidence ahead of the clash with Iran.

For Iran, the match will offer valuable experience against the strong European opponents and allow the coaching staff to evaluate players and tactical options in a competitive international setting.

The encounter is expected to attract considerable attention as the two familiar opponents renew their rivalry on Russian soil.