Iran receives honorary diploma at Intl. Mathematical Tournament of Towns

TEHRAN – Three Iranian students have received an honorary diploma for their strong performance at the 38th Summer Conference of the International Mathematical Tournament of Towns held from August 2-12 in Moscow, Russia.

Amirali Tavajjohi, Koroush Fahimpour, and Mohammadsadra Sattari, students of grade 8 from the city of Isfahan, won a Diploma of II degree for essential advance in the project “Games on Changing Graphs”.

The Tournament of Towns is an international mathematical Olympiad for school students of grades 8-11 (if 11 is the last grade). The peculiarity of the Tournament is dedication not to sports success, but to a deep consideration of problems. It helps to develop qualities necessary for scientific research.

The event is organized by local committees in more than 100 cities of more than 25 countries of Europe, Asia, South and North America, Australia and New Zealand. Any town can participate in the contest.

Participants who showed sufficiently high results are awarded Tournament diplomas. Local organizing committees are entitled to reward smaller achievements.

Students with outstanding results receive an invitation to the annual Summer Conference of the Tournament of Towns. An indispensable participant of these meetings is the samovar, which became the symbol of the International Mathematical Tournament of Towns.

The Tournament is founded and supported by the efforts of enthusiastic mathematicians, university students, and teachers.

Achievements in mathematical competitions

Iran grabbed two gold medals, one silver medal, and three bronze medals at the 67th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) held on July 15 and 16 in Shanghai, China.

Alireza Joonbakhsh-Najafabadi and Alireza Sharifi won the gold medals, Amirhossein Tayyeb clinched the silver medal, and Arsha Azizeddin, Radin Nik-Eqbali, and Arian Zandi received the bronze medals, IRIB reported.

The IMO is the World Championship Mathematics Competition for high school students and is held annually in a different country. The first IMO was held in 1959 in Romania, with 7 countries participating. It has gradually expanded to over 100 countries from 5 continents. The IMO Board ensures that the competition takes place each year and that each host country observes the regulations and traditions of the IMO.

This year’s competition brought together over 1,000 young mathematicians from more than 100 countries and regions. The Iranian team is placed among the top 15 teams in the world.

The six-member Iranian team has shown brilliance, claiming the championship at the fourth International Mathematics Summer Camp (IMSC) held in Beijing, China, from June 17 to July 12, demonstrating exceptional teamwork and dedication to mathematics.

Aryan Zandi, Arsha Azizoddin, Seyyed Amir-Hossein Tayeb, Alireza Sharifi, Radin Nik-Eqbali, and Ali Joonbakhsh Najafabadi won 4 gold medals and two silver medals, outperforming students from Poland and Brazil, IRNA reported.

This year’s event brought together 58 teams from 46 countries and regions, including 41 international teams and 17 teams from China, with over 500 Chinese and international students, teachers, and coaches in total.

MT/MG