Iran volleyball set for four-team tournament in Russia

TEHRAN - Iran’s national volleyball team will take part in a four-team preparatory tournament in Russia as part of their final preparations for the 2026 Asian Volleyball Championship.

The tournament will feature Iran, Russia, Cuba and Belarus, with Iran scheduled to play three matches over three consecutive days.

The tournament schedule for Iran is as follows:

Aug. 21: Iran vs. Russia

Aug. 22: Iran vs. Cuba

Aug. 23: Iran vs. Belarus

The competition will serve as one of Iran’s final preparation tests before the team head into the Asian Championship. Facing strong opponents such as Russia and Cuba, alongside Belarus, will provide valuable opportunities for the Iranian squad to fine-tune their tactics, assess players and build momentum ahead of the continental competition.

Iran’s coaching staff will be looking to use the three matches to evaluate the team’s readiness and address any weaknesses before the Asian Championship gets underway.