What’s in Tehran art galleries

A collection of paintings by Bijan Nemati Sharif is on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery. The exhibition named “Childhood Fears” will be running until August 25 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by a group of artists is currently underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Sound of Silence” will run until August 19 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Saman Khadem is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibition named “Threshold” will be running until August 25 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Paintings by Nima Khodayar are currently on view in an exhibition at Mirana Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Story of Our Restlessness” will continue until August 19 at the gallery located at 13 Daryabandari St. (Armaghan-e Gharbi), Jordan St.

* A collection of paintings by Afshin Chizari is on view at Bina Gallery.

Titled “Unlearning Masculinity”, the exhibit will run until September 11 at the gallery located at 5th Floor, Arina Hotel, 2 km along Fasham Road.

* Melal Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of Iranian artists.

The exhibition will be running until August 21 at the gallery that can be found at the Melal Cultural Center in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Paintings by Anahita Armandpour are on display in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until August 21 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

Multimedia

* Ashsep Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by a number of artists.

The exhibition named “Art Orbit” runs until August 21 at the gallery that can be found at 43 Kamkarha Alley Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Asr Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of videos by Zarvan Rouhbakhshan.

The exhibit entitled “Forget” will run until August 16 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

SAB/

