Araghchi accuses EU of ‘double standards’ on human rights 

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the European Union and several of its member states of applying double standards to human rights and international law, arguing that their support for Israel amid the war in Gaza and their backing of military action against Iran have undermined their credibility to criticize Tehran.

Araghchi made the remarks in separate telephone conversations with his Greek and Austrian counterparts, Georgios Gerapetritis and Beate Meinl-Reisinger, as Iran faces renewed criticism from European governments over its human rights record and the use of the death penalty.

In his conversation with Gerapetritis, Araghchi rejected the EU’s “interventionist” statements on Iran, saying the bloc lacked the moral standing to lecture other countries on human rights because of its own record.

“The European Union, due to its performance in the field of human rights, lacks any moral standing to lecture others,” Araghchi said, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The dispute followed a joint statement by France and 25 other countries, together with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, condemning what the signatories described as Iran’s continued executions of protesters and use of the death penalty. They called on Tehran to halt executions and release people they claimed had been arbitrarily detained.

Araghchi separately singled out France, accusing Paris of “blatant” hypocrisy over its claims to defend human rights and international law.

“Countries like France should stop lecturing the world about ‘human rights’ and international law. The hypocrisy is blatant and embarrassing,” Araghchi wrote.

He argued that France’s support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and its backing of aggression against Iran had eroded any claim to moral authority.

“Your backing of Israel’s genocide in Gaza—and aggression against Iran—has destroyed whatever moral high ground you imagined you had,” Araghchi said.

Iran has repeatedly accused Western governments of applying inconsistent standards to international law, particularly in relation to Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the wider region.

Araghchi’s separate conversation with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger focused on bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The calls with the Greek and Austrian foreign ministers form part of Tehran’s broader diplomatic engagement with European governments amid heightened regional tensions and continuing disputes over Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions, maritime security and human rights.

For Tehran, the exchanges also provide an opportunity to challenge a coordinated European effort to exert political pressure on Iran.

The conversations also touched on the continuing tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important energy corridors.

Araghchi told his Greek counterpart that Iran remained determined to protect its national interests and security in the face of continued US military pressure, including a naval blockade and alleged violations of a June 18 understanding.

He also briefed Gerapetritis on the latest discussions between Iran and Oman over arrangements for the safe transit of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi attributed the current insecurity in the waterway to US and Israeli military action against Iran and said those responsible for violations of international law should be held accountable.

The comments come as tensions between Tehran and Washington over the status and control of the Strait of Hormuz has intensified. Iran has maintained that maritime movements through the strategic waterway remain subject to the monitoring and authorization of its armed forces,

while Washington has claimed that US forces have established control over the strait.

Gerapetritis, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, expressed support for diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and said Greece was prepared to provide technical and expert assistance.

The two ministers also agreed to continue consultations and preserve the longstanding bilateral relationship between Iran and Greece.