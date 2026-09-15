Kyrgyzstan stun Iran at 2026 CAFA U17 Women’s Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Kyrgyzstan 2-1 at the 2026 CAFA U17 Women’s Championship on Tuesday.

The Persian girls will also meet Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

The competition will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from Sept. 15 to 19.

The championship will serve to develop young football players, prepare them for regional and global competitions, as well as showcase the best young talents in Central Asia.