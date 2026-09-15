Tehran to foster educational interactions with Ankara

TEHRAN – An Iranian delegation led by the deputy minister of education for international affairs and schools abroad has visited Turkey to expand educational cooperation between the two countries and address the challenges Iranian students face in Turkey.

In a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Turkey, Mohammad-Hassan Habibollahzadeh, the officials discussed ways to boost educational collaboration between Iran and Turkey, explore practical solutions to address the challenges Iranian students face in the country, and develop strategies to support Iranian schools abroad.

The meeting marked a significant step toward fostering synergy between diplomatic and educational institutions to ensure academic excellence for Iranian students abroad.

The two-day visit encompassed targeted interactive meetings with educational staff at Iranian schools abroad, including Turkey, Russia, and Central Asia, which were held online, and a specialized meeting with the Economic Cooperation Organization Educational Institute (ECOEI).

Holding a meeting with the Ministry of National Education of Turkey and signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the development of scientific cooperation and the enhancement of educational capacities of Iranian schools at the international level were among other objectives of the business trip.

Launching joint innovation center

Iran and Turkey are planning to establish a joint innovation center and define a sustainable business model, Mohammad-Nabi Shahiki, an official with the Ministry of Science, said in July.

In line with the implementation of mega-tech projects, the two countries have developed nine technology projects to implement collectively, IRNA quoted Shahiki as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting held on July 20 to plan the Iran-Turkey Science and Technology Week.

Highlighting the role of science and technology parks in the expansion of international cooperation, Shahiki said the main objective is to transition from academic collaboration towards the development of a synergistic network comprising research institutes, technology parks, and universities to conduct joint projects in education, research, and technology fields and generate shared strategic outcomes for both parties.

According to the head of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology’s center for international scientific cooperation, Ehsan Qaboul, Iran-Turkey Science and Technology Week is scheduled to be held in Urmia, West Azarbaijan province, and Tabriz, East Azarbaijan, in the second month of the fall, snn.ir reported.

In February, Qaboul and Turkish ambassador to Tehran, Hicabi Kirlangic, explored the capacities, challenges, and future perspectives for the expansion of scientific, research, and educational cooperation between Iran and Turkey, msrt.ir reported.

The two sides agreed to boost science diplomacy by organizing an Iran-Turkey science week, holding recurrent meetings of the best universities, developing joint scientific projects, and establishing science and technology parks, particularly in border areas.

During the meeting, Qaboul said, “Our main objective is to develop a joint scientific ecosystem that encompasses everything from higher education to applied research and modern technologies.”

Supervising joint dissertations was the other issue raised by the official, noting that Persian and Turkish students can help address common problems between the two countries, conduct collaborative research projects, and ultimately improve the scientific standing of Iranian and Turkish universities in international rankings.

The official also proposed exchanging students, granting scholarships, offering joint scientific calls on shared environmental, technological, and industrial issues, and developing joint curricula to strengthen cultural links and localize education.

Highlighting the capacities of medical universities in the country, Iranian officials announced their readiness to attract more Turkish students. Currently, more than 130 Turkish students are majoring in medical fields in Iran.

For his part, Kirlangic emphasized the need to address problems related to issuing visas and equivalent certificates, saying that establishing transparent mechanisms will increase confidence among students and their families.

MT/MG