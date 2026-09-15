Alireza Ghorbani’s “My Iran” concert tour heads to Isfahan

TEHRAN- Iranian vocalist Alireza Ghorbani will take his “My Iran” concert tour to Isfahan later this week, following performances in Shiraz.

Ghorbani and his ensemble will perform at the open-air amphitheater of Pardis-e Honar Park in Isfahan from September 15 to 17, IRNA reported.

The Isfahan concerts are part of Ghorbani’s nationwide “My Iran” tour, which has taken the singer and his ensemble to several Iranian cities this year. Following Isfahan, Ardabil is among the next destinations announced for the tour.

Ghorbani, one of Iran’s prominent contemporary vocalists, has been touring the country with “My Iran,” a concert project that has attracted audiences in different cities and provided an opportunity for the singer to present his repertoire outside Tehran.

The tour began its performances in Tabriz, where Ghorbani held 12 concerts at the Shahriar Hall in June. The singer subsequently traveled to Shiraz, where he performed for 13 nights during August and September.

His Shiraz performances were also marked by an official recognition from the city. During his stay, the mayor of Shiraz presented Ghorbani with the title of honorary citizen of Shiraz on behalf of the city’s residents.

The singer has maintained a busy schedule of live performances in recent years, appearing with ensembles of musicians in major cultural venues across Iran. His repertoire combines contemporary arrangements with elements of Iranian classical and traditional music, contributing to his popularity among audiences of different generations.

The “My Iran” tour’s move from Shiraz to Isfahan will bring the project to another major Iranian cultural center known for its rich musical and artistic heritage.

The three scheduled Isfahan performances will be held at the open-air amphitheater of Pardis-e Honar Park, with further dates potentially to be announced by the organizers.

SAB/