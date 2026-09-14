Six Iranian films win awards of recognition at Accolade Global Film Competition

TEHRAN – Six films from Iran have received the Award of Recognition for the August edition of the Accolade Global Film Competition.

Short films “The Left Leader” by Afshin Eisaei, “Between Us” by Amirreza Kasaei, and “Trunq” by Khalil Morshedloo, the feature documentary “A Beginning for the Final Songs of a River” by Meysam Oghbaei, as well as “Code 133” by Omid Barzegar and “The Maze” by Yeganeh Yaghoubi were among the recipients of the August Recognition Award, ILNA reported.

Based in California, Accolade is the original, top-tier, internationally respected global virtual online competition – recognizing film, TV, and media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and storytelling since 2003.

Accolade is unique and the industry leader of virtual film competitions. Attracting both powerhouse companies as well as talented new filmmakers, it is an unparalleled, truly international awards competition, not a traditional film festival – which allows filmmakers from around the world to enter their films in this prestigious competition.

Established in 2003, Accolade gives talented directors, producers, actors, and creative teams the positive exposure they deserve. It discovers and honors the achievements of filmmakers who produce high-quality projects. The Accolade promotes award winners through press releases to over 100,000 filmmakers and industry contacts.



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