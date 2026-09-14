Iran says it is no longer afraid of confronting US or Israel

TEHRAN- Iranian Executive Vice President Mohammad Jafar Ghaempanah says Iran is no longer afraid of confronting a superpower such as the United States or a nuclear-armed power such as Israel, attributing the country’s confidence to the military doctrine of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Iran’s growing defense capabilities.

Speaking on Monday at a meeting with deputy officials of the Secretariat and chief executives of Iran’s free trade zones, Ghaempanah said Iran’s ability to withstand pressure from major military powers was the result of a combination of strategic leadership, advances in defense technology and the resilience of the Iranian people.

“We are no longer afraid of fighting a superpower like the United States or a nuclear power like Israel. We owe this to the Leader’s clear doctrine,” he said.

Ghaempanah said the enemy had sought to undermine Iran’s civilization but had failed to achieve that objective.

“No one imagined that Iran could stand against two nuclear powers in the world,” he said, attributing the Iranian nation’s victory primarily to the “clear military doctrine” of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the scientific capabilities developed by Iran’s defense researchers.

He said Iranian defense scientists had succeeded in developing some of the world’s most advanced weapons, highlighting the role of military personnel, engineers and those involved in operating missile and drone systems.

“We should kiss the hands of all the fighters, engineers and those who operated the launchers, sent the drones into action and fired missiles at the enemy,” Ghaempanah said.

Strength is rooted in national resilience

Ghaempanah identified the perseverance of the Iranian people as the third major factor behind 'the country’s ability to withstand the conflict.' “The Iranian nation stood firm and persevered. Iranians stood by their homeland and their identity,” he said.

At the same time, the executive vice president stressed that Iran does not seek war and does not pursue confrontation for its own sake. “No war is good, and Iran is not warmongering,” he said. “We are in a defensive position, and we know very well how to defend Iran, our identity, our history and our territorial integrity.”

He argued that although war itself was undesirable, the determination demonstrated during wartime could also contribute to a country’s development and resilience, citing countries that had advanced through perseverance in difficult circumstances.

Stronger economic ties with neighbors

Turning to economic challenges, Ghaempanah said Iran was operating under severe resource constraints and a “full-scale economic war,” making it essential to mobilize all available national capacities for development.

He called for greater economic cooperation between Iran’s border regions and neighboring countries, emphasizing the role of free trade zones in expanding cross-border economic relations.

Ghaempanah urged free trade zones to coordinate more closely with local authorities in the provincials and institutions in charge to strengthen economic ties with neighboring states and make more effective use of the opportunities available in border regions.