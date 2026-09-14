TEHRAN — Speaking at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered an unyielding critique of Western hegemony, positioning the expanded alliance as a primary shield for the Global South.

Commemorating 20 years of BRICS cooperation, Xi called on sovereign nations to actively oppose coercive power politics, resist economic sanctions, and build a genuinely multipolar world order.

I. Confronting U.S.-Israeli aggression in West Asia

Xi addressed the severe escalation across West Asia, pointing directly to the heavy toll inflicted on regional populations by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

He rejected the assumption that Western military force can dictate regional outcomes. Reaffirming Beijing’s four-point proposal for peace in West Asia, Xi called for an immediate, comprehensive ceasefire and an end to all hostilities.

Lasting stability, he emphasized, requires dismantling external security dominance and constructing a new regional security architecture based on sovereign equality, non-interference, and mutual trust.

Xi stressed that resolving the Palestinian question through an independent state remains the non-negotiable core of West Asian tranquility.

II. Dismantling economic sanctions and tech isolation

Turning to international economic relations, Xi took direct aim at Washington’s reliance on tech blockades and trade pressure.

He explicitly denounced strategies like “small yard, high fences” and illegal unilateral sanctions unauthorized by the UN Security Council, warning that such measures only divide the international community.

Xi argued that Western containment strategies will fail to slow the industrial expansion of developing states.

He urged BRICS members to build technological sovereignty through open-source artificial intelligence systems, joint industrial platforms, and secure supply chains designed to bypass Western leverage.

III. Overhauling global governance and international law

Xi repudiated the doctrine that “might makes right,” demanding a return to international law anchored in the United Nations Charter.

He urged BRICS members to reject Western double standards and defend the multilateral trading system against tariff abuse and protectionist bullying.

Xi asserted that global rules must be collectively established by all nations rather than dictated by imperial powers.

IV. Strategic realignment under China’s chairship

Looking ahead, China will assume the BRICS chairship next year to host the nineteenth summit, ushering in what Xi characterized as a third decade of high-quality cooperation.

Beijing plans to expand Global South representation in frontier domains, including cyberspace, outer space, and deep-sea exploration.

Xi’s address reflects a growing strategic alignment between China and regional forces resisting Western domination, offering a concrete model for sovereign development and collective security.

