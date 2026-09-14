TEHRAN— Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that the United States is seeking to exploit economic pressures and social difficulties to deepen divisions inside Iran, stressing that national unity and solidarity are essential to confronting 'Washington’s bullying and pressure campaign.'

Speaking at a meeting in Tehran on Monday, Pezeshkian condemned crimes committed by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Iranian people, arguing that the same actors that claim to defend human rights have used their military capabilities and advanced technologies against civilians.

He particularly referred to the killing of children and other civilians, as well as the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, during the recent conflict.

Pezeshkian said Iran’s ability to withstand external pressure ultimately depended on maintaining cohesion at home.

“If we have empathy and synergy in the country and can preserve unity and cohesion, we will never bow to America,” he said.

The president argued that Washington was pursuing a strategy aimed not only at exerting pressure on Iran but also at creating social divisions and weakening cohesion from inside.

“America has closed the routes and is seeking to create divisions in the country,” he said, referring to the restrictions and pressures imposed on Iran.

Iran will not yield to US pressure

Pezeshkian said the United States and the Israeli regime had made extensive use of military tools and technology in the region, accusing them of establishing a “terrorist state” and carrying out targeted killings.

He also criticized the treatment of Palestinians in Gaza, questioning the labeling of civilians there as terrorists while many lacked access to basic necessities such as food and water.

His remarks came as Tehran continues to emphasize national resilience and regional cooperation in response to mounting external pressure. Iranian officials have repeatedly argued that economic and military pressure has reinforced the need for greater domestic cohesion and closer ties with neighboring and friendly countries.

Pezeshkian also highlighted Iran’s efforts to expand relations with its neighbors, saying regional cooperation could help countries address their shared challenges and reduce the impact of external restrictions.

“If we join hands, we can address the issues and concerns,” he said.

Iran expands regional economic links through land routes

The president said Iran’s interaction with friendly and neighboring countries had increased through land routes despite restrictions affecting maritime routes.

Pezeshkian’s remarks underline Tehran’s broader emphasis on strengthening economic and political links with neighboring states as part of its strategy for navigating external pressure.

Iran has increasingly sought to use its geographic position, extensive land borders and regional trade links to maintain commercial connectivity and diversify economic partnerships. In this context, cooperation with neighboring countries remains a central component of Tehran’s economic diplomacy.

Pezeshkian’s call for greater regional cooperation also reflects Iran’s stated preference for regional mechanisms to address security and economic challenges, rather than relying on arrangements shaped by extra-regional powers.

For Tehran, the message is twofold: maintaining internal unity is viewed as essential to resisting external pressure, while stronger ties with neighboring countries are seen as a means of preserving economic connectivity and strengthening regional resilience.

