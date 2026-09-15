Energy minister visits Fars: water projects inaugurated, power substations opened

TEHRAN- Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi arrived in Shiraz on Monday evening at the head of a delegation via Martyr Ayatollah Dastgheyb Airport for a two-day trip to inspect water and electricity projects and inaugurate major projects in various counties of Fars Province. He was welcomed by Fars Governor Hossein-Ali Amiri and other provincial officials.

His first program Monday evening was a meeting in Marvdasht to review water and electricity issues in Marvdasht, Pasargad, and Arsanjan counties.

The 66 kV Guyem substation in Shiraz, with a capacity of 15 MVA, was inaugurated in the presence of the energy minister and Fars governor.

The substation had been hit by an Israeli-American missile. After full reconstruction and repair, it was returned to operation.

Also, water transmission ring lines between reservoirs from western to southern Shiraz were commissioned, attended by the minister, governor, and national and provincial officials.

The ring is 142 km long; its implementation will increase Shiraz’s water transfer capacity by 3,000 liters and play an important role in grid stability and equitable water distribution. In the first phase, 24 km of water transmission lines were completed over two years.

The project to complete the water transfer ring between Shiraz drinking water reservoirs, one of the most important development programs of the metropolis’s Water and Sewerage Company, has now produced tangible results, permanently resolving water stress in the south, the old urban fabric, and parts of central and eastern Shiraz and fully improving water supply there.

To address water supply problems in Shiraz, significant water projects have been implemented over the past two years, most importantly completing the water supply ring. The plan aims to provide sustainable water across Shiraz by transferring water from the second line of Doroudzan Dam to southern and eastern Shiraz. About 30% of the city’s water production is now supplied from the dam’s second water supply line.

The energy minister and Fars governor also visited Fasa’s wastewater treatment plant, described as a flagship national wastewater project.

According to IRNA, the project to build collection, transmission, and treatment facilities in Fasa, with 135 km of collection network and transmission lines and enabling more than 112,000 people to benefit from modern wastewater services, has become one of Fars Province’s most notable infrastructure and environmental projects.

The Fasa project, which has nearly 80% physical progress in 16 months, is being implemented to improve health indicators, protect water resources, expand use of treated wastewater, and complete urban infrastructure, and ranks among the country’s flagship wastewater projects in terms of speed.

EF/MA