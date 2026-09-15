Iran’s large trade delegation in Russia: an opportunity for a leap in exchanges

TEHRAN- More than 300 business figures from 18 provinces of Iran who have traveled to Russia to participate in two international exhibitions discussed practical solutions for a leap in trade between the two countries in a meeting with Iran’s ambassador, the governors of Yazd and Bushehr, and the heads of Iran’s Fisheries Organization and Veterinary Organization.

Iran’s ambassador to Russia, in remarks at the ceremony, referring to the West’s anti-Iranian measures in the field of sanctions, the imposition of two wars, and the martyrdom of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution and other compatriots, said: “The message of each of these martyrdoms is that the Islamic Republic of Iran becomes stronger.”

Kazem Jalali continued by describing the recent remarks of the US president as an admission that military aggression against Iran was not carried out with goals such as supporting the people, freedom, and human rights.

Stating that “We stand by our Iran,” he said: “Iranian traders, who pave the way for the prosperity of the country’s production and exports, have in practice shown their commitment to Iran.”

Iran’s ambassador to Russia, referring to regional and global developments, said: “A valuable opportunity is now available to strengthen trade between Tehran and Moscow, and in this regard, not only must relations between the two countries be strengthened, but ties must be founded that would not be damaged even if the current situation in international relations changes.”

He cited the strengthening and full launch of the North-South Corridor capacity, as well as the transfer of Russian gas to Iran, as projects that will sustain trade relations between the two countries for decades.

Jalali, expressing satisfaction that Iran’s trade office in Russia is being established through the efforts of a private-sector company, expressed hope that this measure will accelerate the development of trade exchanges between the two countries.

Iran will also defeat the enemy’s economic war

Bushehr Governor also said in remarks at the meeting: “After failing in military aggression, the enemy has turned to siege and economic war; although this situation has made trade conditions difficult in the southern coastal provinces of the country, Iran is a great and large country with special capacities, and by relying on these capabilities, the enemy’s new actions will also fail.”

Arsalan Zare, emphasizing the importance of the role of the diplomatic apparatus in supplying the country’s needs for essential goods, described the efforts of Iran’s embassy in Russia in this regard as valuable and worthy of appreciation.

In another part of his remarks, stating that Bushehr Province enjoys unparalleled capacities for attracting investment, he referred to this province as Iran’s economic and energy capital and said: “Despite having 1.5 percent of Iran’s area and population, this province has an 8 percent share in the country’s GDP, and this situation has made Bushehr a favorable province for economic activities and investment.”

Yazd Governor also said in remarks at the meeting that the presence of the province’s delegation in Russia is in line with strengthening provincial diplomacy, and described this approach of the country’s foreign policy apparatus as a valuable initiative.

Mohammad Reza Babaei, referring to the production capabilities and capacities in Yazd Province, noted: “More than 900 types of goods are produced in this province, some of which are produced beyond national needs and for export.”

He described Yazd Province’s capability in producing 140 materials needed in the construction industry, as well as producing greenhouse products, as an opportunity for developing the province’s exports to other countries, including Russia.

Meeting Russia’s needs is an opportunity for the country’s economy

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Head of Iran’s Fisheries Organization also said in remarks at the meeting, referring to the emphasis of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution and also our country’s president on developing relations with Russia: “Tehran and Moscow are considered trustworthy friends for each other, and Iranian traders playing a role in meeting Russia’s needs will be an opportunity to support our country’s production and economy.”

Hamzeh Rostamipour added: “If we want sustainable trade relations with Russia, we must witness the prominent role of the private sector, just as today in the fisheries sector, non-governmental sector actors are pioneers and have high returns in fisheries and aquatic production.”

He noted: “The presence of more than 300 Iranian traders from various provinces at the two international exhibitions in Russia, as well as the presence of our country’s pavilion (integrated national pavilion) at the International Fisheries and Aquaculture Exhibition in St. Petersburg, shows that actors in the field of production and economy have come to the field for Iran.”

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Head of the country’s Veterinary Organization also said in this meeting, referring to the missions of this organization: “As soldiers of the beloved homeland, we are alongside and support you in all stages of production, harvesting, and transportation of products.”

Vahid Salehi, stating that he carries the warm greetings of the Minister of Agriculture-Jihad to Iranian food and fisheries production actors on the trip to Russia, said: “The Supreme Advisory Committee for Resilience and Policy-making in the Field of Food Security has been formed in this ministry.”

He invited production actors to join this committee and present their solutions for elevating the country’s economy.

At this meeting, a number of economic actors presented their issues, views, and proposed solutions for developing trade with Russia, and the officials present at the session responded to the topics raised, which caused the meeting to be prolonged.

A group of economic actors, managers, and members of the chambers of commerce of the provinces of Bushehr, Yazd, Khuzestan, East Azerbaijan, Hormozgan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Zanjan, Kerman, Fars, Gilan, Golestan, Isfahan, Razavi Khorasan, Tehran, Alborz, Markazi, and Lorestan have traveled to Russia as Iran’s trade delegation.

The Governor of Abadan, a number of deputies and managers of the Fisheries and Veterinary Organizations, the Aquatic Production and Trade Union, and the Greenhouse Growers Association are also present on this trip.

Members of Iran’s large trade delegation on this trip, in addition to participating in the two international exhibitions in Russia, will negotiate with government officials and the private sector of that country about ways to remove obstacles and develop economic cooperation.

According to IRNA, the International Food and Beverage Industry Exhibition of Russia will be held during September 15-18 in Moscow, and the International Fisheries and Aquaculture Exhibition will be held during September 16-18 in St. Petersburg.

MA