Traditional vest from Yazd showcased in Mexico

TEHRAN – A traditional embroidered vest from Abarkuh, Yazd province, was showcased at the fourth international Soka exhibition in Mexico, where it received recognition from the event’s judges and experts.

The felt vest, regarded as a valuable example of Abarkuh’s indigenous clothing and embroidery traditions, was presented at the international event through the efforts of Hamed Akrami, a researcher and activist in the field of cultural heritage and traditional arts, with support from Abarkuh Municipality and the county’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, Miras Aria news agency reported on Monday.

The vest was accepted and commended during the exhibition’s judging process, offering an international platform for one of the lesser-known aspects of Abarkuh’s traditional clothing and handicraft heritage.

Featuring distinctive local characteristics and traditional embroidery techniques, the vests have potential for display at specialized exhibitions, as well as for the revival and reproduction of the craft. It could also help create new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship, according to the report.

Research and documentation of the traditional craft are currently being completed. Once the documentation is finalized, a registration dossier will be submitted to the Abarkuh Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department to undergo the required legal procedures.

The participation of the Abarkuh vest in the international event is seen as part of ongoing efforts to research, revive and promote the county’s traditional clothing and to introduce its traditional arts to audiences in Iran and abroad, the news agency said.

Abarkuh, also known as Abarqu, is known for its old earthen architecture and cultural heritage. Among its best-known landmarks is Sarv-e Abarkuh, an ancient cypress tree that has become a symbol of the city. Experts have variously estimated the tree’s age at between 4,000 and 5,000 years, although some estimates put it at as much as 8,000 years.

AM