ICCIMA trade delegation departs for Tashkent

TEHRAN- Hossein Pir-Moazen, Vice President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries,Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has departed for Tashkent at the head of a specialized delegation comprising some heads of provincial chambers, heads of specialized committees of the Iran Chamber, heads of associations, and those active in the food industry, agriculture, and related industries.

Members of the trade delegation are accompanying Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, Minister of Agriculture, on this trip.

According to plans, an Iran-Uzbekistan Economic-Agricultural Conference is to be held.

At the conference, the agriculture ministers of both sides and the Vice President of the Iran Chamber, who heads the trade delegation, will deliver speeches. Afterwards, face-to-face meetings will be held between Uzbek economic actors and the Iranian delegation. A cooperation memorandum of understanding between the chambers of commerce of the two countries will also be signed.

The conference is organized around three main themes: production and trade of livestock, poultry, aquatic animals and their feed; production and trade of field, horticultural and greenhouse products; and production and trade of agricultural machinery, processing industries, and technical-engineering services.

During the trip, arrangements have been made to visit some farms, agricultural industrial units, and processing industries in various cities of Uzbekistan, so that members of the Iranian delegation can become closely acquainted with the country’s food and agricultural capacities.

Also, according to prior agreements, several memoranda of understanding and cooperation contracts are to be signed between members of the Iranian delegation and Uzbek companies.

During a meeting between the heads of the Plant Protection Organizations of Iran and Uzbekistan, in last December, emphasis was placed on developing bilateral cooperation in the fields of plant quarantine, pest control, and facilitating the safe trade of agricultural products.

Maryam Jalili-Moghaddam, head of the Iranian Plant Protection Organization, in her meeting and conversation with Ibrohim Ergashev, head of the Plant Protection and Quarantine Agency of Uzbekistan, pointed to the measures taken and the growing trend of activities in plant protection, stating: "Cooperation between the national plant protection organizations of the two countries can play an effective role in developing agricultural trade and guaranteeing the health of agricultural product exchanges."

She added: "National plant protection organizations, with a responsibility-based approach, make every effort to ensure that agricultural trade between countries is conducted safely and free from damaging plant pests."

The head of the Iranian Plant Protection Organization, referring to the organization's role in safeguarding the health of agricultural products and implementing quarantine requirements, emphasized: "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to share its scientific, technical, and executive capacities in pest control, plant health management, and the exchange of specialized information with the Uzbek side, and to benefit from the experiences and specialized knowledge of the Uzbek side."

She considered the development of structured cooperation between the two countries an effective factor in removing technical barriers and facilitating trade exchanges of agricultural products.

Jalili-Moghaddam also stressed the necessity of expanding scientific and technical cooperation, exchanging experiences, strengthening health monitoring, and increasing coordination between the responsible plant quarantine institutions of the two countries, adding: "Increasing expert interactions, holding joint technical meetings, and establishing coordinated mechanisms can lead to facilitating the process of agricultural product trade."

Continuing the meeting, Ibrahim Ergashev, Ibrohim Ergashev, head of the Plant Protection and Quarantine Agency of Uzbekistan, referring to the special and distinguished position of the Plant Protection Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran among countries exporting agricultural products to Uzbekistan, considered this a reflection of the discipline, precision, and capability of the managers and specialists of Iran's Plant Protection Organization.

Welcoming the views presented, he emphasized the existing capacities for developing agricultural and plant quarantine cooperation between the two countries.

Ergashev also called for facilitating quarantine procedures and establishing electronic communication between the relevant systems of the two countries, stressing: "The development of structured cooperation provides the grounds for increasing trust and accelerating trade exchanges."

In conclusion, both sides emphasized the continuation of technical dialogues, strengthening organizational cooperation, and developing joint programs in the fields of plant protection and plant quarantine.

MA