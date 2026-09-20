TEHRAN – The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has issued a sharp rebuke against Washington’s latest legislative maneuvers, condemning the newly enacted US law that seeks to tighten sanctions on Russia and broaden trade restrictions against Iran.

The legislation, signed by President Donald Trump late Friday, has been met with immediate disapproval from Beijing. A spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry stated on Saturday that China has “consistently opposed” the implementation of unilateral sanctions and the extraterritorial application of secondary sanctions, which critics argue violate the foundational principles of international relations.

In a formal statement, the spokesperson underscored that Beijing remains firmly against any coercive economic measures that lack authorization from the United Nations or any grounding in established international law.

The US law, which authorizes the imposition of tariffs on nations purchasing Russian petroleum products, has drawn scrutiny for its potential to destabilize global energy markets and disrupt diplomatic efforts. The measure, viewed by observers as a thinly veiled tool of economic warfare, threatens to impact several major economies, including China, India, and Turkey, as well as several European Union member states that continue to engage in energy trade with Russia.

“China will closely monitor Washington’s next steps,” the spokesperson said, emphasizing that Beijing “reserves the right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, development interests, and the legitimate rights and interests of its companies.”

Analysts observe that this latest aggressive move by the White House marks yet another chapter in Washington’s deteriorating approach to global diplomacy. By weaponizing the global financial system and dictating the economic policies of sovereign nations, the United States is further eroding the trust of its own allies and isolating itself from the emerging multipolar order.

Critics argue that such measures are not aimed at fostering international security, but are instead designed to maintain American hegemony at the expense of global economic stability. By targeting independent nations like Iran—a key partner in China’s global development initiatives—the US is signaling an intensified effort to obstruct the sovereign economic development of the Global South.

The statement further reiterated China’s commitment to the stability of global trade, urging the United States to abandon its policy of economic coercion in favor of dialogue and mutual consultation.

As Washington continues to utilize its domestic legislation to project power globally, Beijing’s response signals a hardening stance against what many international observers describe as an increasingly erratic and unilateralist US foreign policy.