Iran thwarted US, Israel change attempts: Hezbollah chief

TEHRAN — Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared Saturday that the Islamic Republic of Iran has successfully defeated the core political objectives of the American-Israeli aggression launched against it earlier this year, proving that steadfastness can thwart imperialist war plans.

Addressing the Martyr of Resistance Conference in Pakistan via video message on the 55th anniversary of the Imamia Students Organization, the Hezbollah leader analyzed the strategic fallout of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

He noted that Washington and Tel Aviv engineered the assault with the explicit ambition of overthrowing Iran’s Islamic establishment.

However, through organized retaliatory operations and defense, Tehran absorbed the strikes, maintained political stability, and denied its enemies their intended objective, he noted.

“The attack on the Islamic Republic was aimed at overthrowing the regime, but it confronted the challenge,” Sheikh Qassem stated, describing the outcome as a decisive political triumph for the broader Resistance Front.

“Even if it takes a long time, Iran has won,” he emphasized. “And even if it takes days or months for us, we are victorious because we stood firm and prevented them from achieving their objectives,” Sheikh Qassem argued that time works against Western-backed aggressors.

Over time, he explained, sustained resistance wears down the enemy’s material foundation and forces internal fractures to emerge.

Connecting Iran’s endurance to the regional battle against Israel, Sheikh Qassem affirmed that armed struggle remains the only effective means to achieve true liberation.

“Resistance is the only way to liberate the land,” he said, dismissing diplomatic concessions as unproductive delays that merely prolong Israeli occupation.

He cited Lebanon’s experience as historical evidence, where Lebanese resistance fighters forced the Israeli military into a humiliating withdrawal in 2000.

That victory, he noted, permanently dismantled the myth of Israeli invincibility and injected renewed energy into the Palestinian struggle.

Sheikh Qassem defined resistance as an absolute refusal to submit to enemy dictates, calling on every individual to contribute according to their capacity.

He emphasized that the Palestinian cause remains the central issue for the entire Islamic world, urging young people to strengthen unity alongside ongoing resistance.

Sheikh Qassem concluded on an unyielding note regarding current regional sacrifices: “We are the rightful owners of this land, and we must resist no matter how great the sacrifices are, and victory will come, God willing.”