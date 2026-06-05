Hezbollah chief hails Iran’s resilience, says West opposes its emergence as model of justice

TEHRAN – Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has praised Iran’s resilience, independence, and support for oppressed nations, arguing that the United States and its Western allies seek to prevent the Islamic Republic from becoming a regional model of perseverance, justice, and resistance to foreign domination.

Speaking on the 37th anniversary of the passing of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, Qassem commended Iran for its steadfast support of resistance movements and its commitment to defending oppressed peoples across the region and beyond.

The Hezbollah leader said Iran has achieved significant progress and development despite decades of sanctions, pressure, and external challenges. He attributed the country's success to its adherence to the principle of “Neither East nor West,” a cornerstone of the Islamic Revolution's foreign policy doctrine.

According to Qassem, Western governments, particularly the United States, prioritize their own geopolitical interests in the region and therefore oppose the emergence of Iran as a model of perseverance, independence, and justice.

Paying tribute to Imam Khomeini, Qassem acknowledged that Hezbollah’s resistance movement was deeply influenced by the late leader’s ideas and vision. He said the Lebanese resistance drew inspiration from Imam Khomeini’s emphasis on self-determination, dignity, and resistance against occupation.

The Hezbollah chief also expressed gratitude to Iran for its longstanding support of Lebanon, saying Tehran has played a vital role in helping the Lebanese people defend their rights, preserve their territorial integrity, and confront Israeli and American aggression despite facing its own challenges.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qassem sharply criticized ‘the Lebanese government's futile, humiliating, and shameful direct negotiations with Israel.’ He warned that recent US proposals and declarations could pave the way for Lebanon’s submission to the “Greater Israel” project.

“Such a path is unacceptable for anyone who seeks honor and dignity and wishes to protect the sacrifices of the martyrs, the wounded, the prisoners, and the Lebanese people,” he said.

Reaffirming Hezbollah’s commitment to resistance, Qassem stressed that resistance would continue if any part of Lebanese territory remains under occupation. He added that any ceasefire arrangement with Israel must be comprehensive and apply to all parts of Lebanon without distinction.

“The primary objective must be the preservation of Lebanon’s sovereignty,” he said.