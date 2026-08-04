Hezbollah chief credits Iran for easing Israeli aggression

TEHRAN— Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Tuesday that Iran played a key role in reducing Israeli military pressure on Lebanon, arguing that Tehran ensured an end to Israeli attacks and a full withdrawal from Lebanese territory were incorporated into a memorandum of understanding.

Addressing an Arbaeen commemoration marking 40 days after Ashura, Sheikh Naim Qassem said the memorandum had helped curb the intensity of Israeli aggression and described it as the primary framework for securing Israel's eventual withdrawal from Lebanon.

"Iran worked to ensure that Lebanon was included in the memorandum's first clause, making an end to the aggression and an Israeli withdrawal key conditions," he said, adding that Hezbollah's resilience had been essential to creating the conditions for diplomatic progress.

Turning to the conflict involving Iran, Qassem stated the Islamic Republic had emerged victorious from the recent confrontation, describing the country as a major regional and international actor whose influence extends beyond the Middle East. He also praised the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, saying it would contribute to future achievements and victories.

Qassem reiterated that Hezbollah would continue to exist as long as Israeli occupation persists, insisting that Israel's only viable option is a complete withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

"We believe in one united Lebanon that cannot be divided and cannot give up its land," he said, emphasizing that the Israeli military would ultimately be forced to withdraw.

He argued that the region continues to face coordinated US-Israeli military pressure targeting Lebanon, Gaza, Iran, Iraq and Yemen to weaken resistance movements.

According to the head of Hezbollah, Israel's 2024 military campaign against Lebanon sought to eliminate Hezbollah, but "We confronted them in the People of Might battle, and we were able to continue, and we forced them into an agreement that makes resistance a right, with their goal still unreached."

The Hezbollah leader criticized direct negotiations between Lebanese authorities and Israel, saying they had produced "shame, humiliation, disappointment, and successive concessions" without advancing Lebanon's interests.

He urged Lebanese officials to halt 'unilateral concessions,' engage in dialogue with Hezbollah, prioritize national sovereignty, and end negotiations while Israeli military operations continue in southern Lebanon.

Qassem also alleged that Israeli attacks on Lebanon have been conducted with US supervision and approval.



Highlighting domestic politics, Qassem described the alliance between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement as a cornerstone of Lebanon's internal stability and a safeguard against external threats. He said the majority of Lebanese support resistance, national sovereignty and the country's armed forces.

Expressing solidarity with families affected by the conflict, he pledged that Hezbollah would continue efforts to provide shelter and assist reconstruction in damaged communities.

Hezbollah leader also called for constructive relations between Lebanon and Syria, saying stability in each country reinforces the security of the other and indicating Hezbollah would not oppose a future public meeting with the Syrian leadership when circumstances permit.

Concluding his remarks, he reaffirmed Hezbollah's support for Gaza and the Palestinian cause, while praising Iraq and Yemen for their support in confronting a common adversary.

