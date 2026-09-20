Intelligence Ministry: Three terrorist operational cells dismantled

TEHRAN – The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence announced on Sunday that its forces have successfully dismantled three operational cells affiliated with “hostile terrorist groups” linked to US and Zionist intelligence services, thwarting planned acts of sabotage and assassination across three provinces.

In a statement, the ministry praised the efforts of the intelligence forces and thanked citizens for their intelligence reports, which were instrumental in identifying and neutralizing the threats before the plots could be executed.

According to the ministry’s report, the operations were conducted in the provinces of West Azerbaijan, Alborz, and Kerman.

In the northwestern province of West Azerbaijan, intelligence forces successfully neutralized an operative associated with a separatist terrorist group. The individual had been monitoring a security commander in the city of Piranshahr with the intention of carrying out an assassination.

The ministry stated that the operative fell into an intelligence trap set by the West Azerbaijan General Department of Intelligence. He was killed during an armed clash with security forces before he could carry out his “sinister mission.”

In Alborz Province, intelligence officers apprehended an individual identified as “Amirali N.,” described as a mercenary working on behalf of US-Zionist interests.

Investigations revealed that the suspect was acting under the directives of a monarchist group linked to the Israeli intelligence service. The detainee had reportedly been providing the group with the profiles of targeted individuals and the coordinates of certain IRGC and Basij military facilities.

The ministry’s report noted that the suspect had been tasked with a series of sabotage operations, including attacking a local Basij base, abducting individuals, and committing acts of arson. These plots were thwarted through timely intelligence monitoring before any damage could be inflicted.

In the southeastern province of Kerman, intelligence forces identified and arrested a two-member cell affiliated with terrorist groups acting on behalf of Western and Zionist intelligence agencies.

The ministry stated that the cell had been ordered by their handlers to bomb a vital infrastructure facility in the city of Bam. Furthermore, the members of the cell were preparing to carry out additional armed and terrorist operations within the country when they were detained by the provincial intelligence department.

The ministry emphasized that it continues to monitor the activities of hostile elements and remains committed to ensuring the safety of the Iranian nation and the stability of its infrastructure.

