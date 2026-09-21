Targeted development of trade relations between Iran, Kyrgyzstan necessary: TPO head

TEHRAN- The Head of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran, in a meeting with Iran’s ambassador-designate to Kyrgyzstan, emphasized the necessity of targeted development of trade relations, identification of the two countries’ export capacities, and the dispatch and reception of trade delegations.

According to IRNA, citing the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi on Sunday, in a meeting with Zahra Saei, described Kyrgyzstan as having considerable capacities for developing economic cooperation and said: “Kyrgyzstan is a small country, but it has characteristics and capacities that can be used to develop trade relations. This country is on the path of development, and there are suitable opportunities for cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, technical and engineering services, agriculture, and the modernization of refineries.”

He considered the economic actors of the two countries to have insufficient knowledge of each other and said: “The ground must be provided for familiarity and direct communication between traders and companies so that the traders and businessmen of the two countries become familiar with each other’s export capacities and advantages.”

According to the Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, holding exhibitions and dispatching and receiving trade delegations are tools for developing trade relations, and for example, Iran Expo is a suitable opportunity to introduce Iran’s export capabilities, and this capacity can be used for the presence of Kyrgyz trade delegations and the creation of communication between companies of the two countries.

Dehghan Dehnavi, referring to the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, stated: “This agreement has created new opportunities for economic actors, and the capacities resulting from the reduction or elimination of tariffs must be accurately identified and introduced to traders.” He also considered the events related to Eurasia and Shanghai held in Kyrgyzstan as a suitable opportunity for the presence of trade delegations and the development of cooperation between the two sides.

In continuation of this meeting, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kyrgyzstan emphasized the importance of identifying the export capacities of the country’s provinces and creating a link between these capacities and the Kyrgyz market.

According to Saei, export items suited to the needs of the Kyrgyz market must be identified and directed to this market, and in return, items needed by Iran must also be identified so that the ground for developing mutual trade is provided.

She also emphasized using the capacity of Iranians residing in Kyrgyzstan and developing cooperation in areas such as agriculture.

At the end of this meeting, emphasis was placed on strengthening interaction between the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran and the Iranian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan with the aim of identifying opportunities and increasing trade interactions between the two countries.

EF/MA