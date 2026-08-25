TEHRAN — Israeli forces expanded their systematic campaign of military destruction across southern Lebanon on Tuesday, pounding border communities with heavy artillery, launching airstrikes near the Litani River, and detonating entire residential neighborhoods.

Pre-dawn airstrikes targeted the Litani River bed below the Deir Mar Mima monastery in Deir Mimas at 4 a.m., while artillery barrages and machine-gun fire battered Markaba, Mansouri, Beit Lif, Dohat Kfar Roummane, and the Ali Taher ridge.

Ground forces deployed heavy armor to construct new earthen barriers at the Burj al-Muluk and Houra junctions, positioning fortifications just 150 meters from inhabited homes.

Across Majdal Zoun, Ainata, Zawtar Sharqieh, and the Doubeih sector of Mais al-Jabal, Israeli combat engineers executed controlled implosions that flattened civilian structures.

Israeli troops also fired incendiary white phosphorus rounds and set deliberate fires between Haris and Haddatha, destroying vital olive groves.

In Yater, an Israeli drone dropped stun grenades on local residents, while attack helicopters conducted sweeping machine-gun runs toward the riverbanks near Taybeh.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon delivered a severe assessment of the situation. UNIFIL spokesperson Kandice Ardiel reported widespread damage stretching from Kafr Kila to Naqoura, stating that entire neighborhoods have been wiped out.

The so-called peacekeepers stressed that the destruction of critical civil networks, including water pipelines, power systems, schools, and medical facilities, appears systematic rather than selective, directly undermining the long-term survival of southern border communities.

These escalating violations highlight the core failure of U.S.-brokered diplomatic arrangements.

Washington’s framework agreement has provided political cover for Tel Aviv, attempting to coerce the Lebanese government into disarming resistance movements while allowing Israeli forces to expand their military footprint with complete impunity. Israeli troops continue daily demolitions and ground incursions.

The ongoing devastation proves that American diplomatic efforts serve to facilitate Israeli expansion rather than deliver security.

The reality on the ground confirms that resistance remains Lebanon’s only viable shield against territorial annexation and foreign domination.