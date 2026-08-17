TEHRAN — The Israeli military unleashed a large wave of violence across southern Lebanon on Monday. According to reports from local media, drones dropped explosives on the Ali al-Taher heights. Artillery batteries pounded Mansouri, Shihin, and Wadi al-Salouqi. Two artillery shells struck the terrain between Zebqin and Yater. A reconnaissance drone dropped a sound bomb on Haddatha, followed by intense machine gun fire directed at local residents.

Washington claims its diplomatic frameworks are working. The reality on the ground exposes a deliberate, U.S.-backed campaign to depopulate Lebanese border towns and entrench an illegal military presence.

Ground incursions and mounting casualties

Shortly after 10:00 AM, Israeli military vehicles crossed into the northern and western outskirts of Mays al-Jabal. Infantry units swept through the Wadi al-Jamal and Doubayeh areas.

They fired heavy machine guns at civilian homes, terrorizing families who refused to abandon their land. Moments later, occupation forces pushed further into Bani Hayyan.

This is a systematic military operation. Drones circled the coastal city of Tyre. A quadcopter struck a residential building in Kafra, injuring two civilians. Warplanes bombed the outskirts of Al-Qantara near the strategic Wadi al-Hujair valley just after midnight.

Lebanese civilians are paying the ultimate price. Israeli strikes on Ansar and Deir al-Zahrani on Saturday massacred 11 people, including women and children.

The Lebanese Health Ministry confirms the death toll from Israeli aggression since March 2 has reached 4,346. Over 12,300 others have suffered injuries.

Diplomatic theater and political desperation

The U.S.-mediated June 26 framework agreement has proved entirely hollow. The seventh round of talks in Rome collapsed this month without a breakthrough.

The agreement essentially demands the disarmament of the Lebanese Resistance while permitting Israeli forces to occupy lands they seized between late 2023 and November 2024.

Hezbollah rejects the terms entirely. The movement has noted that the framework merely legitimizes foreign occupation under an American diplomatic veneer, attempting to achieve at the negotiating table what the Israeli military failed to secure on the battlefield.

Tel Aviv tried to disrupt the ceasefire understandings under the now-expired Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the United States. Israel resumed attacks almost immediately after Washington’s signing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a general election on October 27. Many argue that he needs a prolonged war to appease his bloodthirsty far-right coalition partners and secure his own political survival.