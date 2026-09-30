Iran seeks peace while defending its rights, security and interests: MoD spox

TEHRAN — Iran seeks peace and an end to conflict while remaining committed to defending its legitimate rights, national security and interests, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Defense has said, stressing that recognition of Iran’s legitimate rights and conditions would open the way to ending the conflict.

Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik made the remarks on Wednesday at a ceremony in Tehran marking the beginning of the new academic year, where he also highlighted the role of national unity, faith and reliance on domestic capabilities in strengthening Iran’s resilience in the face of external pressure.

“Today, more than a thousand types of domestically produced products and services are being manufactured in the country, some of which have export potential,” he said, attributing these achievements to investment in human capital, knowledge, experience and national determination.

According to the Defense Ministry spokesman, Iran’s progress in developing indigenous technologies demonstrates that sanctions and external pressures have not prevented the country from pursuing scientific and technological advancement.

Peace and national security

Addressing recent regional developments and clashes, Talaei-Nik said the Islamic Republic has consistently advocated an end to war and the establishment of peace, while considering the protection of the country’s rights, security and interests a fundamental responsibility.

“If the opposing side accepts Iran’s legitimate rights and conditions, the path to ending the conflict is open,” he said, adding that the Iranian nation would not allow its rights and interests to be disregarded.

His comments came as Iran continues to emphasize diplomacy and engagement alongside the protection of its national interests, with Tehran repeatedly stressing that sustainable regional stability requires respect for national sovereignty, security and legitimate rights.

Talaei-Nik said the strength Iran has developed today is rooted in faith, national unity, popular participation, and reliance on indigenous knowledge and capabilities.

He pointed to the role of the Iranian people, religious faith, and national leadership during the Sacred Defense (Iran-Iraq War) and other critical periods in the country’s modern history, describing popular participation and reliance on domestic capabilities as among the factors that enabled Iran to withstand major challenges.

The spokesman said the development of indigenous capacities has become an important component of Iran’s national resilience, particularly amid continued external pressure and sanctions.

He stressed that the ultimate objective remains the advancement of the country and the creation of a strong, independent, and developed Iran.

