Roadmap for developing Iran-Azerbaijan oil, gas cooperation reviewed

TEHRAN- The Minister of Oil announced a review of existing capacities for developing cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Azerbaijan in the energy sector and the follow-up of agreed areas within the framework of joint working groups.

According to SHANA, Mohsen Paknejad said, after his third meeting with Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, regarding the topics of this meeting: “Based on the long-standing relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the formation of constructive cooperation in recent years, suitable ground has been provided for the development of this cooperation, especially in economic areas.”

Stating that this meeting focused more on energy cooperation between the two countries, he added: “Given the very suitable capacities in the Republic of Azerbaijan, energy trade and other areas of cooperation were discussed and views were exchanged in detail.”

The Minister of Oil stressed: “It was decided that these matters be pursued in the form of working groups introduced by both sides in order to achieve results.”

The meeting between the Minister of Oil and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held today, while previously, during the months of Mehr and Bahman 1403, they had met in Tehran, and both sides had emphasized reviewing the development of cooperation in the energy sector within the framework of a joint working group.

Iran-Azerbaijan energy relations have a history of several years. The geographical location of the two countries on the shores of the Caspian Sea, their proximity to regional energy markets, and Iran’s access to an extensive transmission network have provided grounds for the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

Also, Shahin Mustafayev, speaking on the sidelines of the meeting of the heads of the Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, stressed the friendly and brotherly relations between Tehran and Baku and said: Despite existing tensions in the region, relations and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran are developing in various fields, and this trend will continue.

He added: At this meeting, priority issues and prospects for cooperation between the two countries were discussed, and matters related to trade, logistics, transportation, and energy were reviewed.

Referring to the increase in trade exchanges between the two countries, the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan said: The trade volume between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan has increased, and within the framework of the International North-South Corridor, the volume of cargo and goods transportation has also been on an upward trend.

He continued: In all areas of cooperation, joint projects between the two countries are progressing, and at this meeting, the latest status of the implementation of these projects was also examined.

Mustafayev, referring to some joint infrastructure projects between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, stated: The construction of a bridge over the Aras River, the Aghband-Kalaleh project, and the Astara railway cargo terminal are almost complete, and we discussed the inauguration of these projects with my Iranian counterpart so that we can see them become operational as soon as possible.

In conclusion, the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, stating that Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have fruitful cooperation in various fields, noted: The Republic of Azerbaijan is interested in developing its relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MA