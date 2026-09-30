Iran, Russia offer solutions to accelerate economic cooperation

TEHRAN- Iranian Oil Minister announced that Iran and Russia have offered bilateral solutions to remove existing obstacles and accelerate the implementation of decisions and agreements of the Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation.

According to IRNA, citing the Oil Ministry, Mohsen Paknejad said regarding his video conference with Sergei Tsivilev, Russia's Minister of Energy: "A detailed meeting was held via video conference within the framework of the Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation between Iran and Russia."

He continued: "In this meeting, the desired topics that had previously existed and been defined in the Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation were reviewed again."

Referring to a review of the achievements and decisions previously made in this committee, the Minister of Oil announced: "The two sides offered solutions for the existing obstacles so that we can achieve better results in the shortest possible time."

The Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation between Iran and Russia is one of the main mechanisms for following up and developing cooperation between the two countries in various economic fields, and a significant portion of issues related to energy, investment, trade, and the implementation of joint projects between the two countries is pursued within the framework of this commission.

The 19th Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation between Iran and Russia was held in February 2025 at the International Conference Center of the National Iranian Oil Company (Koushk), and a wide range of issues were examined, including the completion of the International North-South Transport Corridor, gas transfer from Russia to Iran, and the development of cooperation in the fields of space industries, nuclear energy, commercial and economic affairs, finance and banking, customs, industry and mining, agriculture, health, culture and tourism, science and technology. The results of these negotiations were compiled in the form of the committee's document and signed by the ministers of the two countries.

The Iranian Minister of Oil and the Russian Minister of Energy had previously met in Tehran in Tir of this year and assessed the implementation process of the understandings reached at the 19th meeting of the Iran-Russia Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation and the implementation of the 146 agreed-upon clauses between the two countries, and examined the existing obstacles to the implementation of these understandings.

MA