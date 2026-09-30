Iran set to face Guinea-Bissau in friendly

TEHRAN - Iran’s national football team will face Guinea-Bissau in their third friendly of the current international window, looking to end their preparations on a positive note after suffering defeats against Uzbekistan and Russia.

Team Melli began the window with a 3–1 loss to Uzbekistan in their first friendly. Amir Ghalenoei’s side then traveled to Kazan to take on Russia, where they were beaten 2–0 by the hosts.

The back-to-back defeats have provided the coaching staff with an opportunity to assess the squad and identify areas that need improvement ahead of the team’s upcoming competitive fixtures. The match against Guinea-Bissau is expected to give Ghalenoei another chance to evaluate his players and test different combinations before the end of the preparation period.

According to Iranian media reports, the match against Guinea-Bissau will be played in Istanbul, Turkey. The fixture will give Iran another opportunity to build cohesion within the squad and address weaknesses exposed during the previous two matches.

The friendly is also part of Iran’s broader preparations for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, where Team Melli have been drawn in Group C alongside China, Kyrgyzstan and Syria.