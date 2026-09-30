Chinese embassy in Tehran hosts reception marking 77th National Day

TEHRAN — The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Iran held a reception on the evening of September 29 at the embassy to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China.

The event was attended by Iranian officials and diplomats from foreign embassies, reflecting the broad diplomatic engagement surrounding the occasion.

China and Iran have maintained diplomatic relations for decades and share a comprehensive strategic partnership. In recent years, the two sides have expanded cooperation in trade, energy, infrastructure, and regional connectivity. The reception underscored the importance both governments attach to high-level exchanges and people-to-people ties.

Held ahead of China’s National Day on October 1, the ceremony served as a platform to reaffirm the longstanding friendship between China and Iran and to highlight the importance of continued bilateral cooperation. It also provided an opportunity for members of the diplomatic corps in Tehran to exchange views in a formal yet cordial setting.

H.E. Ambassador Cong Peiwu, China’s Ambassador to Iran, delivered a speech at the ceremony. The full text of his remarks follows:

Your Excellency Dr. Madanizadeh, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, Your Excellency Gen. Shaafi, Deputy Chief of General Staff,

Distinguished Ambassadors and Representatives of International Organizations,

Ladies and Gentlemen, Dear Friends,

Good evening! It is a great pleasure to gather here with you all to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. On behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Iran and the Consulate General of China in Bandar Abbas, I would like to extend festive greetings to our Chinese compatriots in Iran and express sincere gratitude to friends from all countries that have long cared for and supported China's development.

Students from the Department of Chinese Language at the University of Tehran have just delivered a wonderful performance; it is gratifying to witness the steady progress they have made in their Chinese studies. The poem they recited was "Qinyuanchun: Changsha," composed by Chairman Mao Zedong in 1925. At that time, the Chinese revolution was surging forward, yet no one could be certain where China's future lay—whereas today, we have a very clear answer.

This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. The Party has consistently remained committed to seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation; it has united and led the people through a magnificent journey of struggle, pioneered a development path suited to China's national conditions, and established a New China in which the people are the masters of the country. Over the past seven decades and more, China has grown into the world's second-largest economy, achieved the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, secured a historic victory in the fight against poverty, and continuously made new breakthroughs in economic development and scientific and technological innovation.

Under the wise leadership of President Xi Jinping, today, China has made a strong start on its "15th Five-Year Plan" and is comprehensively advancing the great cause of building a strong nation and achieving national rejuvenation through Chinese-style modernization. In the first half of 2026, China's GDP grew by 4.7% year-on-year, the total value of imports and exports of goods rose by 16.9% year-on-year, and the per capita income of residents nationwide saw a nominal year-on-year increase of 5.2%; the employment situation remained generally stable. Amid a complex and ever-changing external environment, China's economy has not only demonstrated resilience but also advanced further toward high-quality development, with its industrial structure continuously optimized and upgraded. In the first half of the year, AI-related sectors—such as integrated circuit manufacturing and intelligent vehicle equipment manufacturing—maintained rapid growth exceeding 30%, while the retail penetration rate of new energy vehicles surpassed 60% for three consecutive months.

China remains steadfastly committed to the cause of human development and progress. Amidst accelerating changes of a magnitude unseen in a century and at a critical historical juncture for the world, President Xi Jinping has proposed building a community with a shared future for mankind. Furthermore, he has successively put forward the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative, offering Chinese solutions to promote shared human values and address challenges facing humanity. In recent years, China has pursued high-standard opening-up and actively advanced the joint building of the Belt and Road Initiative. It has maintained a contribution rate of around 30% to global economic growth, making significant contributions to global poverty reduction, industrial upgrading, connectivity, and green transition.

Not long ago, President Xi Jinping attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and the BRICS leaders' meeting, where he delivered important speeches and put forward a series of significant proposals. He emphasized advancing an equal and orderly multipolar world and achieving fairer and more equitable global governance. Guided by the positions and proposals articulated by President Xi, China will continue to uphold fairness and justice and maintain a responsible stance. Working alongside all progressive forces worldwide, China will add more positive energy to the global peace and development.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Dear Friends,

The situation in the Middle East remains complex and grave. China has consistently maintained that the Middle East belongs to the people of the region, that regional security should be upheld jointly by the countries of the region, and that regional issues should be resolved through dialogue and consultation. President Xi Jinping has put forward four proposals for maintaining and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, as well as four initiatives for fostering shared security in the region. These proposals and initiatives align with the fundamental interests of the people of the Middle East, reflect China’s consistent stance and active efforts—characterized by pragmatism, impartiality, and a commitment to promoting peace and ending conflict—and offer a viable path to resolving the region's security dilemmas. China will continue to firmly support regional countries in safeguarding their sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and national dignity. We stand ready to work with countries across the region—guided by a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security—to build a new security architecture for the Middle East and make unremitting efforts toward enduring peace and stability in the region.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Iran. China maintains continuity and stability in its policy towards Iran. The bilateral relationship has withstood the test of a changing international landscape and maintained steady, healthy growth—a success driven by the firm political will of both nations and the dedicated efforts of friendly individuals from all walks of life. China’s diplomatic missions in Iran stand ready to work with all sectors of Iranian society to carry forward and further develop this friendship, writing a new chapter in China-Iran relations.

In closing, I wish my great motherland magnificent landscapes and enduring peace and prosperity, and I wish all our distinguished guests good health and every success.

Thank you all!

Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh, also addressed the gathering. His speech focused on the significance of economic and financial cooperation between the two countries. The full text of his remarks appears below:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

His Excellency Mr. Cong Peiwu, Honorable Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Islamic Republic of Iran

Distinguished Guests; Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am sincerely pleased to be present at the ceremony commemorating the seventy-seventh anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations on this great occasion to the people and government of the People’s Republic of China.

I begin my remarks by commemorating and honoring the names of the proud martyrs of the war of aggression against the Iranian people.

China’s National Day is more than an official symbol; it is an opportunity to honor the collective will of a nation that, over the course of decades, through perseverance and civilizational and historical awareness, has created new foundations for progress and prosperity. China’s progress in sustained economic transformation, technological leaps, and its movement toward building a shared future for humanity are manifestations of collective determination, continuous effort, and wise governance.

Distinguished Guests,

Relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China have ancient, historical-civilizational roots as well as contemporary ties. This year, we commemorate the fifty-fifth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and China and the tenth anniversary of the declaration of a comprehensive strategic partnership in bilateral relations. The achievements of the past remind us that bonds between nations can be passed from one generation to another and, within a framework of mutual respect, can endure and deepen.

China has adopted an effective and fair economic approach toward the “countries of the Global South” through balanced operational initiatives and multilateral economic institutions. The five initiatives introduced by His Excellency Xi Jinping, the esteemed President of China—namely, the “Belt and Road Initiative,” the “Global Development Initiative,” the “Global Security Initiative,” the “Global Civilization Initiative,” and the “Global Governance Initiative”—have introduced fair frameworks, from both economic and political perspectives, for global cooperation.

Fortunately, the People’s Republic of China is a global leader in the fields of industrial investment, new technologies, mining, clean energy, and the digital economy, and the Islamic Republic of Iran recognizes and appreciates Beijing’s leadership in these emerging areas of the economy.

We believe that, given China’s capacities in emerging sectors, the necessary foundations are in place for the two countries to participate in industrial projects, develop new business models for commercial resilience under conditions of global tension, pursue logistical cooperation, and undertake investment aimed at advancing the understandings reached by the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation between the two countries.

Distinguished Guests,

Today’s world is facing, more than ever before, serious dangers to the ability of independent countries to determine their own course. The world’s need today is for synergy and cooperation in shaping an order based on justice and equality. Iran and China, as two countries of the Global South, have a decisive role in correcting unilateralist trends in the world. The constructive positions of the People’s Republic of China in support of Iran’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity throughout the recent illegal aggression against Iran represent a turning point in respect for international law and opposition to hegemonic ambitions.

I express my appreciation for the humanitarian assistance provided by the government and people of the People’s Republic of China during the recent war, which has contributed to strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries. The shared view of Tehran and Beijing on the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of states, reducing tensions, and safeguarding regional peace and stability provides an important foundation for constructive cooperation.

The Islamic Republic of Iran values China’s approach to the formation of an indigenous regional security order, as well as the initiatives of the esteemed President of China, and hopes that the future outlook will be shaped around productive cooperation, expanded intra-regional exchanges, and collective efforts to ensure security and development in the region. China’s practical economic measures to counter sanctions—including the action by China’s Ministry of Commerce prohibiting five Chinese companies from complying with sanctions; multilateral cooperation within the framework of BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and other financial institutions centered around China—constitute key steps and demonstrate goodwill toward expanding economic cooperation.

Now, amid geopolitical tensions, the restrictive and unfair economic policies of the United States of America against the “economic security” of countries around the world, disruptions to global value chains, the creation of an insecure economic environment, and gaps in technological and mining investment, it is essential to make use of the economic capacities between the two countries through alliances and bilateral cooperation.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to strengthen comprehensive relations with its civilizational neighbor, the People’s Republic of China, so that, through synergy, it may contribute to peace and progress in the region and the world. Iran and China are moving toward a new chapter of strategic partnership and strong ties in order to implement the 25-year Comprehensive Cooperation Program.

In conclusion, I would like to take this opportunity, as the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and the head of the Iranian side of the Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation between the two countries, to once again extend, on behalf of the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, my congratulations on the seventy-seventh anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

As the renowned Chinese philosopher Mencius said, “Friendship is one soul in two bodies,” I believe that the horizon of Iran-China relations has been shaped on the basis of cooperation and consultation, and I hereby declare our readiness to employ our capacities toward further elevating relations between the two countries.

I wish the two great nations of Iran and China continued dignity, prosperity, and lasting well-being.

Thank you.

The National Day of the People’s Republic of China marks the founding of the PRC on October 1, 1949. Each year, Chinese diplomatic missions around the world host receptions and cultural events to celebrate the occasion, often inviting host-government officials, business representatives, and foreign diplomats.

The ceremony in Tehran concluded with guests congratulating the Chinese embassy and expressing hope for further strengthening of China-Iran relations.