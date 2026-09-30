‘Iran determined to strengthen ties with China to contribute to peace, progress in region, world’

TEHRAN- The Embassy of China in Iran held a ceremony on the evening of September 29 at the embassy on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China, which was attended by Iranian officials and diplomats from the embassies of different foreign countries.

Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh, delivered a speech at the ceremony, the text of which follows below.

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

His Excellency Mr. Cong Peiwu, Honorable Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Islamic Republic of Iran

Distinguished Guests; Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am sincerely pleased to be present at the ceremony commemorating the seventy-seventh anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations on this great occasion to the people and government of the People’s Republic of China.

I begin my remarks by commemorating and honoring the names of the proud martyrs of the war of aggression against the Iranian people.

China’s National Day is more than an official symbol; it is an opportunity to honor the collective will of a nation that, over the course of decades, through perseverance and civilizational and historical awareness, has created new foundations for progress and prosperity. China’s progress in sustained economic transformation, technological leaps, and its movement toward building a shared future for humanity are manifestations of collective determination, continuous effort, and wise governance.

Distinguished Guests,

Relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China have ancient, historical-civilizational roots as well as contemporary ties. This year, we commemorate the fifty-fifth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and China and the tenth anniversary of the declaration of a comprehensive strategic partnership in bilateral relations. The achievements of the past remind us that bonds between nations can be passed from one generation to another and, within a framework of mutual respect, can endure and deepen.

China has adopted an effective and fair economic approach toward the “countries of the Global South” through balanced operational initiatives and multilateral economic institutions. The five initiatives introduced by His Excellency Xi Jinping, the esteemed President of China—namely, the “Belt and Road Initiative,” the “Global Development Initiative,” the “Global Security Initiative,” the “Global Civilization Initiative,” and the “Global Governance Initiative”—have introduced fair frameworks, from both economic and political perspectives, for global cooperation.

Fortunately, the People’s Republic of China is a global leader in the fields of industrial investment, new technologies, mining, clean energy, and the digital economy, and the Islamic Republic of Iran recognizes and appreciates Beijing’s leadership in these emerging areas of the economy.

We believe that, given China’s capacities in emerging sectors, the necessary foundations are in place for the two countries to participate in industrial projects, develop new business models for commercial resilience under conditions of global tension, pursue logistical cooperation, and undertake investment aimed at advancing the understandings reached by the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation between the two countries.

Distinguished Guests,

Today’s world is facing, more than ever before, serious dangers to the ability of independent countries to determine their own course. The world’s need today is for synergy and cooperation in shaping an order based on justice and equality. Iran and China, as two countries of the Global South, have a decisive role in correcting unilateralist trends in the world. The constructive positions of the People’s Republic of China in support of Iran’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity throughout the recent illegal aggression against Iran represent a turning point in respect for international law and opposition to hegemonic ambitions.

I express my appreciation for the humanitarian assistance provided by the government and people of the People’s Republic of China during the recent war, which has contributed to strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries. The shared view of Tehran and Beijing on the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of states, reducing tensions, and safeguarding regional peace and stability provides an important foundation for constructive cooperation.

The Islamic Republic of Iran values China’s approach to the formation of an indigenous regional security order, as well as the initiatives of the esteemed President of China, and hopes that the future outlook will be shaped around productive cooperation, expanded intra-regional exchanges, and collective efforts to ensure security and development in the region. China’s practical economic measures to counter sanctions—including the action by China’s Ministry of Commerce prohibiting five Chinese companies from complying with sanctions; multilateral cooperation within the framework of BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and other financial institutions centered around China—constitute key steps and demonstrate goodwill toward expanding economic cooperation.

Now, amid geopolitical tensions, the restrictive and unfair economic policies of the United States of America against the “economic security” of countries around the world, disruptions to global value chains, the creation of an insecure economic environment, and gaps in technological and mining investment, it is essential to make use of the economic capacities between the two countries through alliances and bilateral cooperation.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to strengthen comprehensive relations with its civilizational neighbor, the People’s Republic of China, so that, through synergy, it may contribute to peace and progress in the region and the world. Iran and China are moving toward a new chapter of strategic partnership and strong ties in order to implement the 25-year Comprehensive Cooperation Program.

In conclusion, I would like to take this opportunity, as the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and the head of the Iranian side of the Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation between the two countries, to once again extend, on behalf of the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, my congratulations on the seventy-seventh anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

As the renowned Chinese philosopher Mencius said, “Friendship is one soul in two bodies,” I believe that the horizon of Iran-China relations has been shaped on the basis of cooperation and consultation, and I hereby declare our readiness to employ our capacities toward further elevating relations between the two countries.

I wish the two great nations of Iran and China continued dignity, prosperity, and lasting well-being.

Thank you.