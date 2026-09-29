Henry Slesar’s “The Thing at the Door” available in Persian audiobook

TEHRAN- The audiobook of “The Thing at the Door” by American author and playwright Henry Slesar has been released by Avaye Chirok, a major institute that produces audiobooks in Iran.

The audiobook has been directed and narrated by Bahman Vakhshour, based on a Persian translation by Mandana Garshasbi.

The book, whose Persian print edition was published by Qesseh Baran Publications, is a mystery and psychological thriller centered on Gail Gunnerson, whose past gradually intrudes on her present through fear, disturbing experiences and a search for the truth.

The book is about a wealthy young woman haunted by disturbing memories and experiences, and a young private investigator who attempts to protect her and uncover the scheme behind her apparent psychological breakdown.

Originally published in English by Random House in 1974, “The Thing at the Door” is classified as mystery and detective fiction.

Born in New York in 1927, Slesar was a prolific American writer whose career extended across mystery fiction, science fiction, television and advertising. He published several hundred stories and used a number of pseudonyms during his career. The Science Fiction Encyclopedia describes him as best known for his work in the mystery field, including the Edgar Award-winning “The Gray Flannel Shroud”.

Slesar also had a significant career in television. He served as head writer of the American daytime suspense serial “The Edge of Night” and wrote numerous television scripts. His connection with Alfred Hitchcock was particularly notable: Slesar wrote 24 segments for “Alfred Hitchcock Presents”, the television anthology hosted and produced by Hitchcock.

His work on “The Edge of Night” also earned recognition from the television industry. Contemporary records identify Slesar as the winner of the 1974 Emmy for writing for a drama series for the program.

The author’s reputation was built in part on his ability to combine crime, mystery and suspense with unexpected developments. His writing career included novels, short stories, television scripts and plays, making him a versatile figure in American popular literature and television.

The production of the audiobook “The Thing at the Door” was managed by Bahman Vakhshour, with editing and sound design by Hasti Sadeqi. The complete audio experience runs for six hours and 11 minutes. The electronic Persian edition of the book is also available through the Iranian digital book platform Taaghche.

SAB/