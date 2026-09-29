Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah threatens airspace closure over ban on Iran flights

TEHRAN – The security chief of Kata’ib Hezbollah on Monday warned the Iraqi government led by Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi that if Iraq continues the air blockade against Iran after Oct. 1, people may close the entry points to Iraq’s airspace for other countries that join the air ban.

The warning by Hajj Abu Mujahid came after the Iraqi government prevented flights to and from Iran after the Trump administration had introduced an air embargo against Iran in recent days.

“If the air blockade on the Islamic Republic continues after October 1 of this year, our proud people will take a clear stance that may extend to closing the entry points of the countries participating in the blockade of the faithful Iranian people,” Hajj Abu Mujahid al-Assaf stated in a statement.

The following is the text of the statement.

“Our Iraqi people, who are resisting, will celebrate on the thirtieth of this month the expulsion of the American and NATO occupation forces from Iraq at the hands of their sons—the brave men of the Islamic Resistance. The celebration will be a popular embodiment expressing the people’s rallying around the Iraqi resistance. Accordingly, we state the following:

1: Driving the occupation forces out of the land of Iraq in defeat is the beginning of achieving full sovereignty in the country over land, water, and sky, and of independence for political and economic decision-making, by His permission, may He be exalted: (And if you return, We will return.)

2: Let those who are at the forefront of the governmental and political scene in Iraq know:

A. Our proud people know those who hide behind certain government decisions to push through what they publicly frame as a warning—something that is counted against the party at the forefront of policymaking in the country.

B. This government was formed by the planning of three allies, even if they differed among themselves. Among them are those who laid the foundation of sedition and war between brothers in religion and homeland. They should know that we know what is behind closed doors, and let them take heed from history.

C. Let Mr. al-Zubaidi and those standing behind him know: any government that does not work in the interest of the people—the people will work to bring it down by all means.

3: If the air blockade on the Islamic Republic continues after October 1 of this year, our proud people will take a clear stance that may extend to closing the entry points of the countries participating in the blockade of the faithful Iranian people.

4: The victorious Islamic Resistance will monitor Iraqi airspace to ensure it is not violated by hostile aircraft. It will warn first, and will work to shoot them down second. The Prime Minister’s Office, under its known leadership, must not be a (cashier) for American violations after October 1, 2026.