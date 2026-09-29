Senior Gaza resistance commander Abu Hamza martyred in dawn raid

TEHRAN — The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, confirmed the martyrdom of senior commander Izz al-Din Abdul Aziz al-Beik, known as Abu Hamza, following a targeted Israeli one-way attack drone strike in Gaza City early Tuesday.

The dawn raid struck an apartment inside the Al-Batoul building in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, killing Abu Hamza alongside fellow fighter Muhannad Abu Foul and wounding several civilians, including children. The blast ignited a fire that completely destroyed the home.

As a member of al-Qassam’s General Military Council, Abu Hamza led the Northern Gaza Brigade, having assumed command after the martyrdom of Ahmed al-Ghandour.

Abu Hamza leaves behind a formidable record of frontline service.

According to the Al-Qassam Brigades’ statement, he commanded the first special unit in northern Gaza during the Al-Aqsa Intifada, led the Imad Aql Battalion in 2009, and directed military intelligence for the northern brigade starting in 2015.

An operational architect of the October 7 Al-Aqsa Flood operation, he later directed the grueling 107-day defensive campaign that thwarted Israel’s siege plan in northern Gaza, known as the “generals’ plan.”

While Israeli leaders touted the assassination, Hebrew-language media analysts have conceded that the targeted killing strategy has failed to break the resistance.

Reports in outlets such as Israel Hayom have acknowledged that Hamas maintains a deep pipeline of experienced deputies positioned to assume leadership roles immediately.

These admissions reflect the structural failure of Israel’s campaign to eliminate Palestinian military capacity.

Furthermore, resistance commanders continue to reject Washington-backed regional demands to disarm, insisting on retaining their defensive capabilities against ongoing occupation aggression.

Tuesday’s strike marks a severe escalation amid persistent ceasefire violations. Gaza’s Government Media Office reported Tuesday that Israeli forces have committed 5,147 breaches since the October 10, 2025 truce took effect, killing 1,421 Palestinians.

Israeli gunfire and drone attacks also claimed lives in Deir al-Balah, Jabalia, and Rafah on Tuesday.

At the same time, the Israeli blockade continues to enforce severe humanitarian deprivation across Gaza. Less than 35 percent of agreed aid and reconstruction trucks have been permitted to enter.

UN satellite data indicates that over 82 percent of all structures in the enclave are damaged or destroyed.

More than 1.5 million displaced Palestinians now face the onset of winter in worn-out tents, while the overall death toll from the genocide since October 2023 exceeds 74,000, with over 175,000 wounded.