Iran embassy rejects UK media claims over RAF Fairford arrests, warns against fueling ‘Iranophobia’

TEHRAN – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London has categorically rejected attempts by British media to implicate the country in the recent arrest of five individuals near the Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford base, labeling the speculation as “fabricated” and “malicious.”

The embassy statement, released on the social media platform X, firmly condemned the narrative being pushed by certain British outlets, warning that such baseless accusations serve only to exacerbate anti-Iranian sentiment within the United Kingdom.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran to arrest of five suspects in the vicinity of RAF Fairford base,” the embassy said on X.

“The circulation of such fabricated speculations, particularly in the aftermath of the criminal acts of aggression committed by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Iranian people, will serve no purpose other than to fuel Iranophobia propaganda in the UK,” it added.

The mission further emphasized that it “reserves the right to take appropriate legal measures, as necessary, to safeguard the rights and interests of the country and its people in response to misleading and damaging media narratives.”

The arrests occurred near RAF Fairford, a facility that has long drawn scrutiny from Tehran due to its role in hosting US bombers potentially deployed for regional operations. Counterterrorism police identified the five suspects as British nationals, aged 23 to 25, all residents of inner London—specifically from Camden, Westminster, and Willesden. The individuals are currently being held on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts and offenses under the Explosives Act.

Despite the fact that the suspects are UK citizens, political rhetoric in Britain has attempted to cast the incident through a geopolitical lens. UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, claimed the incident served as “a reminder of the threats our country faces,” and provocatively stated, “We will act against the proxies of Iran.”

Miliband refused to elaborate on the investigation or address claims made by US President Donald Trump, who suggested the suspects had been under surveillance by American intelligence for an extended period. When questioned by reporters regarding a potential Iranian connection, Trump did not offer a direct denial, instead opting for a vague gesture.

Tehran has consistently maintained that the use of British bases for hostile actions against the Iranian people is a provocative stance that jeopardizes regional security.

