Qalibaf warns US of a swift, regret-inducing response to any aggression

TEHRAN- Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned that any aggression or adventurism against the Islamic Republic would trigger a “tough, regret-inducing, precise and swift” response, saying US efforts to impose a maritime blockade, restrict air corridors and put maximum pressure on Iran’s trade routes will ultimately fail.

Addressing an open session of Parliament on Tuesday, Qalibaf said Washington’s attempts to exert pressure on Iran’s economic and strategic lifelines would be countered through comprehensive economic planning and military measures, drawing on the country’s experience during the 1980–1988 Iran-Iraq war.

He stressed that the Iranian nation, with its long history of resistance, should not be intimidated by threats, blockades or pressure.

“The leaders of the White House should know that the great and history-making nation of Iran will never retreat in the face of threats, rhetoric, or an air or trade blockade,” Qalibaf said.

He said Iran’s experience of previous conflicts had demonstrated its ability to withstand pressure and strengthen its deterrence capabilities. If the US failed to understand that reality, he said, Washington would remain caught in a cycle of facing “heavy slaps” from the Iranian nation.

Qalibaf also criticized reckless and hostile remarks by US President Donald Trump during the United Nations General Assembly, saying they demonstrated that Washington had yet to alter its approach toward Iran.

“In the face of such audacity, our response is the same clear statement as before: ‘Turn, and we will turn!’” he said.

The parliament speaker further warned US officials that the era of threatening Iran with destruction or attempting to intimidate the Iranian people had ended, stressing that Iran would not yield to political rhetoric, military threats or economic and air blockades.

Strait of Hormuz

The Parliament speaker also referred to the US president’s recent “rhetoric” concerning the Strait of Hormuz and the passage of ships through the strategic waterway, saying the remarks were a repetition of previous claims and that the baseless nature of such positions was known to everyone.

“Both the Americans and other countries should know that, as we have said before, in a region where we do not sell oil, no one will sell oil, and if our security is not ensured, no infrastructure will be safe,” he said.

His remarks came amid heightened tensions surrounding the strategic waterway and broader US pressure on Iran’s commercial and economic channels.

Praise for Pezeshkian’s UN Address

Qalibaf also praised President Masoud Pezeshkian’s address to the UN General Assembly, saying the president had spoken as a representative of the Iranian people and a nation that would not submit to threats or domination.

He portrayed Pezeshkian’s speech as reflecting Iran’s position in the face of international pressure and attempts to impose political and economic constraints on the country.

Reference to Iran’s deterrence doctrine

The parliament speaker also referred to a message delivered on Monday by Iran’s Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, describing it as a precise articulation of a “defense and civilizational doctrine.”

Qalibaf argued that Iran’s deterrence capabilities had been developed through the experience of previous wars and that recent conflicts had altered the nature and balance of threats facing the country.

His comments placed the latest warnings toward Washington within a broader Iranian narrative that combines economic resilience, military deterrence and the experience of past conflicts as key elements of the country’s response to external pressure.