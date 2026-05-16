Gaza mourns resistance commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad

TEHRAN — The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, confirmed the martyrdom of its commander-in-chief, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, following a treacherous Israeli airstrike in Gaza City late Friday.

The targeted attack hit an overcrowded residential building and a civilian vehicle in the Rimal neighborhood, killing al-Haddad alongside his wife and daughter.

Local medical sources reported that at least seven Palestinians were martyred, including three women and a child, while more than 45 others sustained injuries.

The massacre triggered widespread grief and outrage across the enclave, as thousands gathered for a joint funeral procession to honor the fallen leader.

Known affectionately as “the Ghost” for surviving six previous Israeli assassination attempts, al-Haddad assumed command of the brigades following the martyrdom of Mohammad Sinwar in May 2025.

He was widely regarded as one of the architects of the historic al-Aqsa Storm breakthrough on October 7, 2023.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem hailed him as one of Palestine’s greatest fighters whose field leadership inspired the resistance movement. In an official statement, the movement emphasized that the blood of its leaders serves as fuel for liberation.

History has proven that the resistance easily regenerates its command structure, rendering Israel’s doctrine of “decapitation” a failure that cannot break Palestinian resolve.

The deadly strike coincided with the 78th anniversary of the Nakba, highlighting the continuous reality of Palestinian displacement and occupation.

It also marks a flagrant violation of the October 2025 “ceasefire” agreement. Since that “truce” was established, persistent Israeli aggressions have killed over 860 Palestinians and injured thousands.

This ongoing bloodshed adds to the catastrophic toll of the genocidal war launched in October 2023, which has claimed over 72,700 Palestinian lives and wounded more than 172,000 others, the vast majority being innocent civilians, women, and children.

On social media and across Gaza’s streets, Palestinians mourned the loss, sharing memories of his defiance while asserting that no leader is irreplaceable in a popular war of liberation.

While Israeli officials claimed the assassination as a victory for domestic political consumption, analysts note that decades of targeted assassinations have failed to defeat Hamas or halt the struggle.