Greco-Roman wrestler Mirzazadeh takes gold in Nagoya

TEHRAN – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Amin Mirzazadeh won a gold medal in the 2026 Asian Games on Wednesday.

He defeated Uzbekistan’s Rafael Tsitsuashvili 3-1 in the final bout of the men’s 130kg.

Mirzazadeh defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Murat Zarlykbekovich Botoev 7-0, and China’s Meng Lingzhe 1-0 on his way to final.

Kim Min-seok from South Korea and Meng Lingzhe won bronze medals.

The men's Greco-Roman at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya was held at the Inae Sports Center.