Hajisafi becomes Iran football most-capped player

TEHRAN - Iranian national team defender Ehsan Hajisafi has become the country’s most-capped footballer in history after making his 150th international appearance in a friendly match against Russia.

Team Melli suffered a 2–0 defeat to Russia at Kazan Arena on Tuesday night, but the match marked a historic milestone for Hajsafi.

The veteran defender came on as a substitute in the 27th minute, earning his 150th cap for Iran.

Now, Hajisafi surpassed former captain Javad Nekounam, who previously held the national record with 149 appearances.

Hajisafi’s milestone officially makes him Iran’s all-time appearance record holder, adding another landmark to his long international career.