Iranian students win medals for excellence at WorldSkills competition 2026

TEHRAN – A total of 22 Iranian students participated in the 48th WorldSkills Competition, showcasing their technical expertise and practical skills on the international stage and securing seven medals for excellence.

The WorldSkills Competition is the world’s biggest international skills competition, bringing together young people, industry, education and government leaders from around the world to advance Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

This year’s competition was held from September 22 to 27 in Shanghai, China, bringing together 1,400 of the world’s best young skilled professionals from 70 countries and regions to compete across 64 skilled professions.

Mehran Rasolzadeh ranked fourth in Mobile Applications Development. Hasan Safari and Amir-Hossein Zibaei placed fourth in Cyber Security. Mohammad-Saleh Borhani Gilvaei ranked 8th in Cloud Computing. Mohammad-Amin Arab-Aminabadi and Amir-Reza Beik-Mohammadlou ranked 12th in IT Network Systems Administration and Graphic Design Technology, respectively. Taha Shameli and Sajad Safari-Ghiasabad are placed 15th in Web Technologies and Mechanical Engineering CAD, respectively, IRNA reported.

The WorldSkills Competition is held every two years. It is a true opportunity for young professionals from all over the world to participate in an international competition, measure, and showcase their skills.

WorldSkills Competitors are selected from thousands of local, regional, and national competitions. Their dedication, resilience, and mastery set the standard that training systems, educators, and industries around the world measure themselves against.

The 49th WorldSkills Competition will be held in Aichi, Japan, in 2028.

Recent achievements

Thirteen Iranian students aged under 12 showcased their scientific, technical capabilities, and creativity, ranking second and third in different leagues of the RobotChallenge 2026 which was held in Beijing, China.

Each year RobotChallenge, one of the world’s largest artificial intelligence robotic championships, brings together people from all over the world who compete with self-made, autonomous robots in various competitions.

Kicked off on August 8, the event brought together participants from some 48 countries, including China, Russia, Romania, Iran, Japan, Germany, and South Korea, IRNA reported.

Iranian students ranked second in Technical Report league, third in Robot Rugby-senior, and Innovation.

The achievement demonstrates the capabilities and proficiency of Iranian students in constructing and operating robots, design process, problem-solving, and the effectiveness of technical presentations.

At the Rayan 2025 international artificial intelligence and programming competition, known as the World Finals, Iranian students showcased strong performance in both the AI and programming sections. In the programming section, Ali Safari was placed first. China secured second and third place, followed by India, Vietnam, Armenia, Serbia, and Pakistan, respectively, ISNA reported.

In the AI section, Iranian teams, namely no Trust issues here, Pileh, AI Guardians of Trust, AIUoK, red-serotenin, Persistence, and GGWP were placed first to seventh.

The final round of the Rayan international artificial intelligence and programming contest was held on Friday at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, with participants from 25 countries.

Supported by the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, the event kicked off on November 25, attracting hundreds of contestants from the U.S., Russia, China, India, Italy, Chile, Australia, Armenia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Taiwan, Romania, Singapore, Poland, Slovakia, Vietnam, Serbia, Argentina, Colombia, Kazakhstan, and Ethiopia, as well as the host, Iran.

The solo programming section was held with 60 Iranian and foreign participants who worked individually to solve nine complicated algorithmic problems within a duration of three to four hours.

The scientific competition aimed to promote knowledge, foster international networking, and establish scientific authority in AI and programming.

Enhancing algorithmic thinking, problem-solving skills, teamwork, developing innovative ideas, starting new businesses, and expanding AI engineering and programming were among the other objectives of the contest.

Iranian students secured three gold medals and a special award in the International Science and Invention Fair (ISIF) 2025, ranking them among the top innovators worldwide.

Organized by the Indonesian Young Scientist Association (IYSA), the competition was held in Bali from November 12 to 15.

Iranian students competed in various fields, including biotechnology, educational technology, artificial intelligence, mathematics, engineering, chemistry, and nanotechnology.

Raman Nafarieh won a gold medal and a special award in biotechnology. The team, comprising Radin Abbasi and Sam Rashidi, clinched a gold medal in engineering. Moreover, Matin Hayati won a gold medal in educational technology and artificial intelligence.

The ISIF 2025 brought together a total of 800 teams from 24 countries, including China, the U.S., Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Turkey, Luxembourg, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

MT/MG