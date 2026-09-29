Iran’s athlete Amirian wins silver in 2026 Asian games

TEHRAN – Iranian athlete Ali Amirian took a silver medal at the men’s 800 meters of the 2026 Asian Games on Tuesday.

He crossed the finish line with a time of 1:45.10 at the Paloma Mizuho Sports Park, Nagoya, Japan.

Japanese athlete Ko Ochiai won the gold medal, clocking 1:44.48 and bronze medal went to Abubaker Abdalla with 1:45.25.

Athletics at the 2026 Asian Games is being held from Sept. 23 to 29 in two locations in Nagoya. There are a total of 50 medal events across three distinct sets: track and field, road running, and racewalking.