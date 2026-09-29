Tehran, Moscow set to establish joint science and technology commission

TEHRAN – Iran and Russia are preparing to establish a joint commission on science and technology, with a document on international scientific cooperation between the two countries set to be signed at a meeting of the commission.

Ehsan Qaboul, head of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology’s Center for International Scientific Cooperation, said Iran is firmly committed to expanding ties with Russia, outlining the next steps by Tehran and Moscow to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including the formation of the joint science and technology commission.

Qaboul added that the Minister of Science, Research and Technology is scheduled to travel to Moscow within the next three months to finalize the document on international scientific cooperation between Iran and Russia.

He also announced plans for 500 cooperation programs with Russian universities and scientific institutions.

The programs include holding 100 joint educational courses involving Russian professors, enabling 100 doctoral and master’s students to choose a second academic supervisor from among professors at

Russian universities, and organizing 100 technology events aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation from science and education into the technology sector.

Qaboul further said that 100 joint cultural events with Russian universities and academic and educational institutions, as well as 100 scholarships for Russian students, are also among the planned initiatives. The scholarships will give priority to students seeking to study Persian language and literature.

The official also stressed Iran’s support for Persian-language programs at Russian universities, saying Iranian professors are ready to teach Persian to Russian speakers either in person or online.

In June, Iranian Science, Research and Technology Minister, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, and Russian Science and Higher Education Minister, Valery Falkov, reviewed strategies for developing scientific, educational, and academic cooperation between the two countries, with an emphasis on expanding professor and student exchanges, strengthening research cooperation, and facilitating academic interactions.

Simaei-Sarraf considered the development of Russian language chairs in Iranian universities and Persian language chairs in Russian universities as a sign of deepening scientific and cultural ties between the two countries.

Falkov, for his part, pointed out the beginning of a new university admission period in Russia and the welcoming of Iranian students to study at the country's universities, emphasizing the importance of providing employment opportunities and utilizing the academic potential of graduates after their return to Iran.

In December 2025, the second scientific conference between Iran and Russia was held in Moscow, with Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali; science attaché, Hadi Goudarzi, and representatives from universities and scientific institutions of the two countries in attendance.

Referring to Iran’s unique history and the civilizational commonalities between the two countries, Russian Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko emphasized the need to strengthen cultural and academic relations between Iran and Russia, msrt.ir reported.

“The Russian government is completely ready to promote collaborations with Iran in the science and technology sectors. Russia and Iran need to rely on their capabilities in the pursuit of global development and play their historical role,” he noted.

For his part, Jalali highlighted the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Iran and Russia and emphasized the need to boost ties in scientific, technical, and cultural fields.

In February, Yevgeny Primakov, the head of the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation, voiced his country’s interest in expanding scientific and academic ties with Iran to further technological cooperation between the two countries.

“The main objective of the organization is to lay the basis for developing joint efforts with the University of Gilan. We look forward to recognizing the capacities of the two sides, and exploring ways to implement the collaborations more effectively,” IRNA quoted Primakov as saying.

The official went on to say that scientific ties will lead to the development of joint projects, the exchange of professors and students, and the establishment of collaborative research networks.